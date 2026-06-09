.Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2026: Can the Atlas Lions go all the way this time? Check match date, time

Morocco arrive at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Africa's greatest footballing story in history. The Atlas Lions became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final in Qatar 2022. They are now ranked 8th in the world.

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New head coach Mohamed Ouahbi inherits a squad that has reached a level entirely different. This is a team no longer content with simply making history. They want to win it.

Morocco at FIFA World Cups Morocco have appeared at 6 World Cups across their history. Their first appearance came in Mexico in 1970. For decades, they struggled to translate promise into results.

They failed to qualify in 2006, 2010 and 2014 consecutively. A group-stage exit in the 2018 Russia tournament offered little hint of what was to come. Then Qatar 2022 changed everything.

Morocco topped a group containing Belgium and Croatia in Qatar. They knocked out Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds. They became the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final.

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Their 4th-place finish at Qatar 2022 remains the greatest achievement in African football at a World Cup. This is also the first time Morocco have qualified for 3 successive World Cup tournaments.

Group C Fixtures: When Are Morocco Matches? Morocco have been placed in Group C alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti. Their opening match against Brazil is the most challenging fixture in the group. However, Morocco will fancy their chances of getting something from that game.

FIFA 2026: Morocco Matches

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Morocco face Brazil on 14 June at 3:30 AM IST. Their second group match is against Scotland on 20 June at 3:30 AM IST. They close the group stage against Haiti on 25 June at 3:30 AM IST.

Interestingly, Morocco faced Brazil and Scotland at the 1998 World Cup in France. They beat Scotland 3-0 but lost 3-0 to Brazil, finishing third in the group and failing to progress.

Achraf Hakimi: The Star Player Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi is Morocco's most important player. The flying full-back is also the squad's captain and reigning African Footballer of the Year.

He is one of only 3 players in this squad to have scored more than 10 international goals. His pace, crossing ability and leadership make him Morocco's single most influential figure on and off the pitch.

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Team News Morocco face a significant transition heading into this tournament. Walid Regragui, who masterminded the Qatar 2022 semi-final run, departed after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Belgium-born Mohamed Ouahbi was appointed in March. He led Morocco's under-20 side to World Cup success in 2025 and is considered the natural successor.

Ouahbi is expected to set up in a fluid 4-1-4-1 formation that shifts into a 4-3-3. The emphasis will be on attacking wide areas and delivering crosses into the box.

This represents a shift away from Regragui's more cautious approach. The new coach has had very little time with the senior squad. However, Regragui was also appointed just months before Qatar 2022 and led Morocco to the semi-finals.

The squad is still processing the fallout from the Africa Cup of Nations final controversy. Morocco were awarded a contentious stoppage-time penalty against Senegal in the final in Rabat.

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Senegal's players walked off the pitch in protest. Eighteen spectators were jailed following crowd disruption. Senegal appealed the result, and the case is with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The AFCON hangover is real and could affect squad dynamics.

Key Players to Watch Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid finished as the top scorer at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations with five goals. He is one of only three Moroccan players with more than ten international goals. Ismael Saibari operated as a false nine during warm-up games.

The PSV attacking midfielder scored twice in a 4-0 win over Madagascar and netted 19 times in all competitions last season.

Ayyoub Bouaddi is the most fascinating new name in the squad. The 18-year-old captained France's under-21 side just months ago before switching allegiance to Morocco. His integration will be closely watched.

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Ayoub El Kaabi of Olympiacos is a striker with a remarkable backstory. He spent nearly 6 years as a carpenter before turning professional at 21.

Morocco Full Squad Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Ahmed Tagnaouti

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Redouane Halhal, Zakaria El Ouahdi

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Samir El Mourabet, Ismael Saibari

Forwards: Brahim Diaz, Ayoub El Kaabi, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Soufiane Rahimi, Chemsdine Talbi, Yassine Gessime, Ayoub Amaimouni-Echghouyabe

How to Watch Morocco's Matches ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast all Morocco matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access. Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 1. English commentary is on Unite8 Sports 2. HD versions of both channels are available.

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Morocco are co-hosting the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal. They are a nation on a steep upward trajectory.

The Atlas Lions have the pace, tactical discipline, and belief to go deep in North America. Qatar 2022 was not a one-off. The world is about to be reminded of that.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.