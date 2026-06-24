Morocco vs Haiti prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win the Group C match | FIFA World Cup 2026

Morocco clash horns with Haiti in Group C at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match takes place on Thursday, 25 June, with kick-off at 3:30 AM for viewers in India. The match will take place at the Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

Advertisement

Morocco will be looking for the top spot, beating Brazil to the race. At the moment, the North Africans are ranked 2nd with 4 points. Brazil, too, have 4 points, but their Goal Difference is 3 while Morocco’s is 1.

Haiti, on the contrary, have already been eliminated. They’ll play for pride. And, if they’re successful in causing an upset, Group C will shake up a bit. Then, everything will depend on what happens in the Scotland vs Brazil match.

Morocco vs Haiti: Head-to-Head Morocco and Haiti meet for the first time in senior men's football. There is no direct men's head-to-head history between the two nations. Their records against each other's confederations provide the closest available context.

Morocco's most notable recent World Cup match against a CONCACAF side was a 2-1 victory over Canada in the 2022 group stage. Haiti's last major test against an African nation resulted in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Tunisia.

Advertisement

Team Form Morocco’s recent form says WDWWD. They have already secured their place in the Round of 32. They now seek a victory that could top Group C and put them above Brazil.

Ismael Saibari's stunning early goal secured a tight 1-0 win over Scotland on 20 June. Before that, Morocco held 5-time world champions Brazil to a creditable 1-1 draw. Pre-tournament friendlies showed their depth, with victories of 4-0 over Madagascar and 5-0 over Burundi.

Haiti’s recent form says LLLWD. They are mathematically eliminated from the tournament. Les Grenadiers are playing for pride and their first-ever World Cup point. Brazil overwhelmed them 3-0 on Matchday 2, sealing their elimination.

A narrow 1-0 defeat to Scotland on Matchday 1 showed defensive resilience without reward. Haiti's most recent positive result was a dominant 4-0 friendly win over New Zealand before the tournament. They also drew 1-1 with Iceland in March.

Advertisement

Morocco vs Haiti: Key Players Brahim Diaz (Morocco): The Real Madrid playmaker is Morocco's creative engine in midfield. His elite dribbling, vision, and razor-sharp quickness carve open low-block defences effortlessly. His final-third intuition makes him the decisive catalyst against Haiti.

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco): Hakimi is Morocco's irreplaceable tactical anchor on the right flank. His recovery speed, precise crossing, and explosive overlapping runs provide constant offensive support.

Frantzdy Pierrot (Haiti): Pierrot is Haiti's primary focal point in the attack. His aerial dominance, physical strength and relentless work rate make him an effective target man. He remains Les Grenadiers' best hope against Morocco.

Johny Placide (Haiti): The veteran captain and goalkeeper is Haiti's definitive defensive backbone. His sharp reflexes, shot-stopping ability and vocal organisation will be heavily tested against Morocco's high-pressing attack.

Advertisement

Match Strategy Morocco's primary objective is a high-scoring victory to overtake Brazil in Group C. Manager Mohamed Ouahbi will implement an aggressive, proactive game plan throughout. Hakimi and Diaz will overload Haiti's left flank with quick combinations and low crosses.

Morocco will also deploy a high defensive line to suffocate Haiti's transition play early. Once a comfortable lead is established, key players will be substituted. This protects vital starters from picking up bookings ahead of the Round of 32.

Also Read | Fans dig up Ronaldo vs Messi debate after CR7 scores brace in FIFA World Cup

Already eliminated, Haiti will focus entirely on defensive resilience and playing for pride. Coach Sebastien Migne will set up in a compact 4-4-2 low block. The priority is denying Brahim Díaz space between the lines.

Goalkeeper Johny Placide will bypass short build-up play entirely, using direct long balls targeting Frantzdy Pierrot. Haiti will also heavily rely on set-pieces, using their aerial presence to threaten Morocco's clean-sheet ambitions.

Advertisement

Morocco vs Haiti: Prediction by ChatGPT I asked ChatGPT to predict the outcome of the Morocco vs Haiti match. Here’s what AI said:

Motivation and quality align strongly in Morocco's favour for this fixture. Qualification is already secured. But, topping Group C remains a serious incentive.

Brazil are level on points but ahead on goal difference. Morocco, therefore, have every reason to attack rather than manage this game conservatively.

Morocco's tournament has revealed a team difficult to break down without sacrificing attacking threat. Holding Brazil and edging Scotland showed both defensive control and the ability to decide tight matches. Against an eliminated Haiti, far more front-foot football is expected.

The tactical matchup also favours Morocco significantly. Haiti will defend deep and play directly towards Pierrot. However, Morocco's high defensive line and Hakimi's recovery speed should limit those transitions effectively.

Advertisement

Brahim Díaz feels central to unlocking Haiti's compact block. An early Moroccan goal should open up space quickly.

Placide may keep the score respectable for periods. But Morocco's superior structure across every phase should eventually prove decisive. Predicted score: Morocco 3-0 Haiti.

How to Watch Morocco vs Haiti ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Morocco vs Haiti match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 2. The HD version is also available.

FIFA 2026: Useful links FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.