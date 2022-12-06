FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco vs Spain prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco vs Spain prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 07:33 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Group F topper Morocco will clash with Spain, the runners-up of Group E.
Spain's morale may have been shaken by a shocking loss to Japan in their last group-stage game. But, La Roja are aware that they haven’t been able to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since FIFA 2010, when they won the competition. On the other side, Morocco have performed better than anticipated thus far at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and won their group. Only the second time in history, they are appearing in the round of 16.