FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco vs Spain prediction, time, live-streaming details

Teams

Morocco

Morocco will be desperate to continue their fairytale 2022 journey, especially as they have never previously reached the quarterfinal. The only other African team that got into the Round of 16, Senegal, have been crushed by England 3-0. So, now, the Atlas Lions want to better their world cup records. Their best so far came in 1986 when their campaign ended in the Round of 16. Walid Regragui’s boys also look to break the record of highest number of consecutive wins at the world cup by any African nation. At present, Cameroon hold the record (five times) while Morocco stand as a close second (four).