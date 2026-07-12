Most assists at FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi becomes first in history with 10 goal contributions - Complete list

Lionel Messi became the first player in the history of the FIFA World Cup with 10 assists on Sunday after the Argentina captain's corner was headed in by Alexis Mac Allister at the Kansas City Stadium in the final quarterfinal game. Making his sixth World Cup appearance and probably his last, Messi once again rose to the occasion as Argentina took a 10th minute lead.

The defensive-minded Switzerland only conceded three goals in five games in this edition of the World Cup, and they had dominated the ball in the opening minutes at Arrowhead Stadium. But Messi once again made his mark, helping to earn a corner and ultimately turning it into an early goal.

It was the earliest Argentina has scored in this World Cup. It was also the first time the Swiss have trailed. The goal took some early pressure off Argentina, who struggled to beat Cabo Verde and Egypt in the round of 32 and round of 16 matches respectively.

Argentina, the three-time and reigning World Cup champion, are trying to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend its title. England awaits the Argentina-Switzerland winner after beating Norway.

Messi goes past Maradona The record for most assists in FIFA World Cup was earlier broken by Messi - his ninth - during Argentina's first goal against Egypt (scored by Cristian Romero), surpassing fellow Diego Maradona, who had eight. Messi's first-ever World Cup assist came in 2006 on his tournament debut against Serbia and Montenegro, with the goal scored by Hernan Crespo.

He made one assist each in 2010 and 2014 before gathering two in 2018.

Most assists in FIFA World Cup (since 1966)

No. of Assists Player 10 Lionel Messi (Argentina) 8 Diego Maradona (Argentina) 7 Pierre Littbarski (Germany), Grzegorz Lato (Poland) 6 David Beckham (England), Pelé (Brazil), Thomas Häßler (Germany), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany), Thomas Müller (Germany), Uwe Seeler (Germany) 5 Zico (Brazil), Antoine Griezmann (France), Ivan Perisic (Croatia), Gerd Müller (Germany), Michael Ballack (Germany), Juan Sebastián Verón (Argentina), Juan Cuadrado (Colombia), Robert Gadocha (Poland)

The Argentina captain did one better during their triumphant 2022 World Cup campaign. In the 2026 edition, Messi has two assists to his tally, in the list headed by France's Kylian Mbappe (3).

List of Messi's World Cup assists

Edition Argentina's Opponent Goalscorer 2006 Serbia and Montenegro Hernan Crespo 2010 Mexico Carlos Tevez 2014 Switzerland Angel Di Maria 2018 France Gabriel Mercado 2018 France Angel Di Maria 2022 Croatia Julian Alvarez 2022 Netherlands Nahuel Molina 2022 Mexico Enzo Fernandez 2026 Egypt Cristian Romero 2026 Switzerland Alexis Mac Allister

Meanwhile, Messi became the fourth player to play in four FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matches. The Argentine achieved the feat against Switzerland on Sunday and joined the likes of Germans Lothar Matthäus, Miroslav Klose, and Uwe Seeler in the elite list.