Mother of all coincidences! How ‘Number 19’ connects Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal & FIFA World Cup 2026 final - Explained

"God writes his own stories". The phrase once again came to life as Argentina set a Spanish date in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the night of July 19 at New York's MetLife Stadium. But nobody thought that it would turn up like this, after 19 years at the "football's greatest show". The two lead characters in the story are Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.

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While the 18-year-old Spanish Yamal is featuring in his maiden final on World Cup debut, for Messi, the 39-year-old will be in his third summit clash appearance in six World Cups with Argentina who finished runners-up in 2014 before winning the coveted trophy in 2022 in Qatar. Incidentally, this could be Messi's last World Cup.

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In fact, arguably the greatest footballer of all-time and the heir to his crown at Barcelona will take on each other for the first time in national colours on Sunday. Yamal's first meeting with Messi came in 2007, with the former not even in a position to know who he was with - in a photoshoot.

When did Yamal first met Messi? Born to a Moroccan father Mounir Nasraoui and mother Sheila Ebana from Equatorial Guinea, Yamal was born in Spain in 2007. His parents met after moving to Catalonia for a better life. Shortly Yamal was born, Nasraoui and Ebana entered a raffle run by Catalan newspaper Sport in collaboration with then Barcelona sponsor and international children's charity UNICEF.

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The selected babies would get a chance to be pictured with any of the Barcelona first-team players at that time. Call it a destiny or luck by chance, the Yamal was paired with Messi. Yamal was barely five months old then.

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What followed was a then 19-year-old Messi clicking pictures with a smiling Yamal, and bathed the toddler. According to photographer Joan Monfort, who took the photos of Yamal and Messi, the Argentine was helped by Sheila during the photoshoot. Messi even bathed the tiny boy.

The “19” connection Call it true miracle of destiny, no.19 has always connected Yamal and Messi. Having graduated from the La Masia Academy, Messi wore the no.19 jersey at Barcelona from the start of the 2006–07 season to the end of the 2007–08 season. The no.10 jersey was given to him before the 2008–09 season after Brazilian great Ronaldinho left the club.

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Yamal wears the no.19 jersey for Spain. However, the Spaniard has been given the iconic no.10 jersey at Barcelona which was once worn by Messi. Barcelona president Joan Laporta handed Yamal the no.10 jersey last year in June when he signed an extended contract until 2031. Yamal inherited the no.10 jersey at Barcelona after from Ansu Fati who moved to Monaco.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Messi continues to break records with two assists in semifinal

That's not all. In fact, Lamal will face Messi on July 19 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final as defending champions Argentina take on Spain at the MetLife Stadium. Yamal turned 19 on July 13, 2026.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in