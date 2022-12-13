Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani who was earlier reported to have shown interest in buying the renowned English football club Liverpool FC has now reportedly shown interest in buying another English football club which is Arsenal.
According to a report published in The Athletic, it claimed that Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani is a big fan of Arsenal and the family is likely to enter the race to buy Arsenal FC instead of Manchester United or Liverpool FC.
The Arsenal Football Club is a 100% owned subsidiary of Arsenal Holdings Limited. Arsenal Holdings Limited is 100% owned by KSE UK INC. KSE UK INC is 100% owned by E. Stanley Kroenke. Stan Kroenke became a shareholder in May 2007, was appointed to the Board of Directors in September 2008, and became the majority shareholder of Arsenal Football Club in April 2011.
Earlier, according to a report published in an English daily, it was reported that Mukesh Ambani entered the race to bid for the world-renowned English football club Liverpool FC's takeover.
The English Premier League giants have been put up for sale by their current owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who bought the Merseyside club in October 2010 and have reportedly appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist them in selling the team.
According to 'The Mirror', the FSG are willing to sell the club for 4 billion British pounds. Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and rated by Forbes as the eighth richest person in the world, has enquired about the club, the English daily reported.
Few associated with the Mumbai-headquartered Indian multinational conglomerate, however, could not confirm the development. A statement from FSG read: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool.
"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."
*With inputs from agencies
