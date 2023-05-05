Napoli wins first Serie A title since Maradona played for the club

Napoli wins first Serie A title since Maradona played for the club2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 03:39 AM IST
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen scored the decisive goal in a 52nd-minute equaliser by redirecting in a rebound after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on
Napoli won its first Italian Serie A title after 33 years with a 1-1 draw with Udinese at Dacia Arena on Thursday. They won the previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, when Diego Maradona played for the club.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×