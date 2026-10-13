Netflix buys exclusive 2030 World Cup broadcast rights in co-host Spain with free-to-air deal

Netflix has secured exclusive rights to broadcast the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain, the tournament’s co-host and defending champion. The streaming giant will show all 104 matches of the expanded 48-team competition live, while guaranteeing that Spanish fans can still watch selected games, including every match involving Spain, on free-to-air television.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, marked Netflix’s first major agreement for a men’s World Cup. It follows the company’s 2024 pact with FIFA for US rights to the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031. Notably, FIFA is expected to confirm next month that the 2031 women’s tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Free-to-air access for Spanish viewers Under the agreement, Netflix will stream every game of the 2030 World Cup. At the same time, a free-to-air public broadcaster will carry a package of matches each day. Netflix said in a statement: “As part of the agreement, one match per matchday will be available for free in Spain. A package of matches, including every Spain match, both semifinals and the final, will be made available for broadcast on a national free-to-air broadcaster.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

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Centenary tournament and co-hosts The 2030 World Cup is the centenary edition of the tournament. FIFA is marking the anniversary by having the original 1930 host Uruguay, along with Argentina and Paraguay, stage one match each in South America. After those opening games, the main event moves to southern Europe and North Africa, with Spain, Portugal and Morocco as co-hosts.

Spain will enter the tournament as the defending champions. The country will share hosting duties with Portugal and Morocco, creating a multi-continent competition that begins in South America before shifting continents.

Final venue still undecided Spain and Morocco remain in competition to host the final. The match would be played either at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium or at the 115,000-seat King Hassan II Stadium under construction near Casablanca. The decision has taken on political overtones at both national government and FIFA levels. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has close ties to Moroccan soccer.

FIFA has traditionally awarded World Cup rights to public broadcasters in order to maximise audiences. The Netflix arrangement preserves that principle in Spain by pairing exclusive streaming with a clear free-to-air commitment that covers Spain’s matches, both semi-finals and the final.

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