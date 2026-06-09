Netherlands at FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Koeman finally deliver the trophy? Check match dates, time

The Netherlands have reached 3 World Cup finals and won none of them. No nation has appeared in more finals without lifting the trophy. Now, they arrive at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Will the outcome change?

Ronald Koeman's side carries the weight of 1974, 1978 and 2010 into North America. This time, they want a different ending.

Netherlands at FIFA World Cups The Netherlands have qualified for the World Cup 12 times in their history. Their 3 final appearances remain the defining chapters of Dutch football. They lost 2-1 to West Germany in 1974. They lost 3-1 after extra time to Argentina in 1978. They lost 1-0 to Spain in extra time in 2010.

The Netherlands have lost only 1 World Cup match in regular time in their last 19, dating back to 2006. That solitary defeat was the 2010 final itself. They were eliminated on penalties in both 2014 and 2022. The Dutch last lost a group-stage match in 1994.

Group F Fixtures: When Are Netherlands Matches? The Netherlands have been placed in Group F. Brazil, expected group toppers, are likely to be waiting for whoever finishes second in this group. Topping the group is therefore a significant priority for Koeman's side.

View full Image View full Image FIFA 2026: Netherlands Matches

The Netherlands open their campaign against Japan on 15 June at 1:30 AM IST. Their second group match is against Sweden on 20 June at 10:30 PM IST. They close the group stage against Tunisia on 26 June at 4:30 AM IST.

Virgil van Dijk: The Heartbeat of the Team Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk turns 35 during this tournament. He remains absolutely central to the Netherlands' chances of success. He captains his club and his country with the same imperious authority.

The Dutch will need him at his best at both ends of the pitch. His leadership, aerial dominance, and composure on the ball make him irreplaceable.

Team News Ronald Koeman will not deviate from his possession-based 4-3-3 formation. It regularly shifts into a 4-2-3-1 as wide forwards come inside to link with the number 10. Denzel Dumfries roams the right flank with freedom in this system.

Koeman is more pragmatic than previous Dutch coaches, including his earlier self. With several key players on the wrong side of 30, this may represent a final shot at World Cup glory for the older members of the squad.

Memphis Depay has had an injury-hit 2026 but enters the tournament as the Netherlands' all-time leading scorer, having surpassed Robin van Persie's record. The 32-year-old, now playing for Corinthians in Brazil, was the joint-second top scorer in European qualifying with eight goals. He scored three goals at the previous World Cup finals.

Jurrien Timber's lack of match sharpness is a concern after injury disrupted his season at Arsenal. The Netherlands struggled against Poland, their only serious qualifying opponent, drawing both matches.

Donyell Malen is the in-form player in the squad. Since his Roma debut in January, only Harry Kane has scored more goals in Europe's top five leagues. How Koeman balances Malen and Depay in attack will be one of the tournament's most interesting tactical questions.

Key Players to Watch Frenkie de Jong returned from a seven-week hamstring absence to help Barcelona win their third La Liga title. He is a tactician and expert passer in the classic Dutch midfield mould. Ryan Gravenberch has developed into a complete midfielder at Liverpool this season.

Tijjani Reijnders joined Manchester City and adds dynamic quality in the centre. Cody Gakpo provides pace and directness from the left.

The squad has a record 36 Dutch players who appeared in the Premier League this season, making it the most English-top-flight-influenced Dutch squad in history.

Netherlands Full Squad Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen

Defenders: Nathan Aké, Denzel Dumfries, Jorrel Hato, Jan Paul van Hecke, Jurrien Timber, Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Justin Kluivert, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer

Forwards: Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst

How to Watch Netherlands' Matches ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast all Netherlands matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access. Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 1. English commentary is on Unite8 Sports 2. HD versions of both channels are available.

The famous Oranje Bus arrived in Texas with around 10,000 Dutch fans expected across North America. They have partied at three finals without a trophy to lift.