FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final: Netherlands vs Argentina prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . 01:12 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Netherlands, after beating the USA 3-1, will meet Argentina that defeated Australia 2-1.
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Netherlands, after beating the USA 3-1, will meet Argentina that defeated Australia 2-1.
Argentina will play their 10th world cup quarter-final while the Netherlands will play their seventh quarter-final tonight. In their last eight appearances in the world cup, the Dutch progressed to the final three times.
Argentina will play their 10th world cup quarter-final while the Netherlands will play their seventh quarter-final tonight. In their last eight appearances in the world cup, the Dutch progressed to the final three times.
After losing the final to Germany in 2014, Lionel Messi’s boys got eliminated in the Round of 16 last time. This time, too, they had a shocking start in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they lost to Saudi Arabia 1-2 in their opening match. Louis van Gaal's men, on the contrary, have been undefeated in this tournament so far.
After losing the final to Germany in 2014, Lionel Messi’s boys got eliminated in the Round of 16 last time. This time, too, they had a shocking start in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they lost to Saudi Arabia 1-2 in their opening match. Louis van Gaal's men, on the contrary, have been undefeated in this tournament so far.
Dutch defenders Jurrien Timber and Nathan Ake will have to play a major role by stopping Lionel Messi. The Netherlands defeated the USA 3-1 to book their spot in the last eight in an impressive performance in the Round of 16. In order to get to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive season, the Oranje taught their American counterparts a lesson in ruthlessness. They will have to score multiple goals against Argentina to progress to the semi-finals.
The Albiceleste have what no other team in the world do, the greatest footballer of all time - Lionel Messi. However, the Netherlands will be extra careful about Messi, so Argentina will have to play well as a team - without depending only on Messi. Fortunately for the South American team, players like Julian Alvarez have already found the net twice in the tournament.
In their last three games against the Netherlands, Argentina have failed to score. Five FIFA World Cup games have pitted Argentina and the Netherlands against one another. Out of these five games, Argentina triumphed only once while Netherlands won two of those. Two games ended in a draw. Overall, these two teams have played nine matches against each other. Argentina have won three and the Dutch four while two games ended in a draw.
Lionel Messi will play his 1001st game after having scored his first non-group stage world cup goal against Australia. Nahuel Molina, one of the most promising players from the team, will be a key player as well. Cody Gakpo, who has already scored thrice in the tournament, will be expected to score again for the Netherlands.
The Netherlands vs Argentina match will be played on December 10 at 00:30 AM (Indian time) in the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.
The Netherlands vs Argentina match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
It will be a tightly-fought game between the Netherlands and Argentina. Messi’s boys will eventually move ahead and win it 2-1 to reach the semi-finals.