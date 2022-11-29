FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs Qatar prediction, time, live-streaming details1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Netherlands vs Qatar match is expected to be a one-sided one.
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Netherlands vs Qatar match is expected to be a one-sided one.
On November 29, the Netherlands and Qatar will play their third match of the tournament. In Group A, the Netherlands are leading with four points whereas Qatar are yet to open their account.
On November 29, the Netherlands and Qatar will play their third match of the tournament. In Group A, the Netherlands are leading with four points whereas Qatar are yet to open their account.
The Netherlands started their campaign with a 2-0 victory against Senegal but settled for a 1-1 draw with Ecuador, who are leading the group at the moment. Qatar, on the other hand, lost both their matches.
The Netherlands started their campaign with a 2-0 victory against Senegal but settled for a 1-1 draw with Ecuador, who are leading the group at the moment. Qatar, on the other hand, lost both their matches.
If the Dutch defeat Qatar or draw with them, they will advance to the round of 16, provided that Ecuador defeat Senegal. They will also advance if they lose to Qatar. However, it would be shocking if they weren't able to advance from this spot. Louis van Gaal's team won't want to take any chances when it comes to their progression. Even though they are the group leaders along with Ecuador, the Netherlands have had a very unstable tournament. They would want to win this match, proceed to the next round as the group topper and avoid England as their opponent.
Due to their 0-2 record through the first two games, Felix Sanchez and his boys will be desperate to impress the home crowd before they exit the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Middle Eastern team, who are taking part in their maiden world cup finals, will return to competitive play in January as they get ready to compete in the Gulf Cup of Nations.
Qatar have never played against the Oranje, who have always been one of the most renowned teams in the world.
Qatar will depend on Abdulaziz Hatem and Mohammed Muntari while van Gaal would want Jurrien Timber and Memphis Depay to shine.
The Netherlands vs Qatar match will be played on November 29 at 8:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.
The Netherlands vs Qatar match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
The Netherlands won’t let Qatar breathe and score at least four goals to storm into the next round.