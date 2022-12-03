FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs USA prediction, time, live-streaming details1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 07:58 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Group A topper the Netherlands will clash with the USA, the runners-up of Group B.
The first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 will be played between the Netherlands and the USA. The Dutch could not qualify for the FIFA 2018 in Russia after finishing third at Brazil 2014. The same goes for the American team. They could not qualify last time either.