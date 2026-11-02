New England Revolution vs Inter Miami standings: How the MLS points table looks like after Lionel Messi's 937th goal?

Lionel Messi scored his 937th career goal and 26th in Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026, to lift Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over New England Revolution on Sunday. Daniel Gazdag had given New England Revolution a lead in the 53rd minute, before German Berterame equalised for Inter Miami from a Messi assist. The former Argentina captain scored the winner on 83 minutes.
The loss also snapped New England Revolution's four-match winning streak. It was also the first time in MLS this season New England Revolution lost a match after being ahead or tied in the 75th minute. The win also took Inter Miami to the second spot in the MLS Eastern Conference Standings.
New England Revolution dropped to third after the defeat. With 16 wins, 6 losses and 11 draws, Inter Miami have 59 points from 33 games with one regular match remaining. New England Revolution are just one point behind Inter Miami with 18 wins 11, 4 draws and 11 losses.
An 87th-minute apparent own-goal equalizer for the Revolution was overturned after video review, with referee Sergii Boiko ruling Luca Langoni offside on the play.
Messi was the primary architect of his own matchwinner, picking up a loose ball about 30 yards from goal before slaloming through multiple New England defenders. Segovia also provided a critical touch to keep the play alive, shielding another defender while playing the ball back onto his captain's left foot for a clinical finish into the bottom left corner.
New England started the second half better, and Peyton Miller set up its go- ahead goal brilliantly, beating Gonzalo Lujan on the dribble to get around the right corner and into the penalty area before sliding a pass toward the penalty spot. Ilay Feingold added a backheeled touch to set up the shot for Gazdag, who powered in his first-time shot past Dayne St. Clair.
That sparked Miami into action. Messi forced Matt Turner into a diving stop in the 65th minute before Brooklyn Raines cleared Berterame's rebound effort off the line. Berterame leveled four minutes later. Segovia scooped a lofted pass into the penalty area for Messi, who reached it between two defenders but wasn't in position to send a header goalbound.
Instead, he popped it airborne, allowing time for Berterame to arrive and power a more forceful downward effort beyond Turner into the bottom right corner.
|Pos
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Points
|1
|Nashville
|33
|22
|8
|3
|44
|74
|2
|Inter Miami
|33
|16
|11
|6
|21
|59
|3
|New England Revolution
|33
|18
|4
|11
|9
|58
|4
|Chicago Fire FC
|33
|16
|7
|10
|11
|55
|5
|Charlotte FC
|33
|15
|8
|10
|15
|53
|6
|Philadelphia Union
|33
|13
|8
|12
|11
|47
|7
|FC Cincinnati
|33
|12
|10
|11
|-6
|46
|8
|Columbus Crew
|33
|13
|5
|15
|6
|44
|9
|Orlando City
|33
|12
|7
|14
|-16
|43
|10
|New York City FC
|33
|9
|12
|12
|3
|39
|11
|Toronto FC
|33
|9
|12
|12
|-12
|39
|12
|Red Bull New York
|33
|11
|6
|16
|-17
|39
|13
|Atlanta United
|33
|9
|6
|18
|-14
|33
|14
|DC United
|33
|7
|12
|14
|-21
|33
|15
|FC Montreal
|33
|6
|8
|19
|-30
|26
Updated till New England Revolution vs Inter Miami match
Both New England Revolution and Inter Miami have already booked their spot in MLS 2026 playoffs, which begin from November 18. A total of nine teams each from Eastern Conference and Western Conference will feature in MLS 2026 playoffs.