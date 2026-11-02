New England Revolution vs Inter Miami standings: How the MLS points table looks like after Lionel Messi's 937th goal?

Lionel Messi scored his 937th career goal and 26th in Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026, to lift Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over New England Revolution on Sunday. Daniel Gazdag had given New England Revolution a lead in the 53rd minute, before German Berterame equalised for Inter Miami from a Messi assist. The former Argentina captain scored the winner on 83 minutes.

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The loss also snapped New England Revolution's four-match winning streak. It was also the first time in MLS this season New England Revolution lost a match after being ahead or tied in the 75th minute. The win also took Inter Miami to the second spot in the MLS Eastern Conference Standings.

New England Revolution dropped to third after the defeat. With 16 wins, 6 losses and 11 draws, Inter Miami have 59 points from 33 games with one regular match remaining. New England Revolution are just one point behind Inter Miami with 18 wins 11, 4 draws and 11 losses.

An 87th-minute apparent own-goal equalizer for the Revolution was overturned after video review, with referee Sergii Boiko ruling Luca Langoni offside on the play.

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Messi magic on display in Foxborough Messi was the primary architect of his own matchwinner, picking up a loose ball about 30 yards from goal before slaloming through multiple New England defenders. Segovia also provided a critical touch to keep the play alive, shielding another defender while playing the ball back onto his captain's left foot for a clinical finish into the bottom left corner.

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New England started the second half better, and Peyton Miller set up its go- ahead goal brilliantly, beating Gonzalo Lujan on the dribble to get around the right corner and into the penalty area before sliding a pass toward the penalty spot. Ilay Feingold added a backheeled touch to set up the shot for Gazdag, who powered in his first-time shot past Dayne St. Clair.

That sparked Miami into action. Messi forced Matt Turner into a diving stop in the 65th minute before Brooklyn Raines cleared Berterame's rebound effort off the line. Berterame leveled four minutes later. Segovia scooped a lofted pass into the penalty area for Messi, who reached it between two defenders but wasn't in position to send a header goalbound.

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Instead, he popped it airborne, allowing time for Berterame to arrive and power a more forceful downward effort beyond Turner into the bottom right corner.

MLS 2026 Eastern Conference standings

Pos Team Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 Nashville 33 22 8 3 44 74 2 Inter Miami 33 16 11 6 21 59 3 New England Revolution 33 18 4 11 9 58 4 Chicago Fire FC 33 16 7 10 11 55 5 Charlotte FC 33 15 8 10 15 53 6 Philadelphia Union 33 13 8 12 11 47 7 FC Cincinnati 33 12 10 11 -6 46 8 Columbus Crew 33 13 5 15 6 44 9 Orlando City 33 12 7 14 -16 43 10 New York City FC 33 9 12 12 3 39 11 Toronto FC 33 9 12 12 -12 39 12 Red Bull New York 33 11 6 16 -17 39 13 Atlanta United 33 9 6 18 -14 33 14 DC United 33 7 12 14 -21 33 15 FC Montreal 33 6 8 19 -30 26 Updated till New England Revolution vs Inter Miami match

Also Read | MLS: Lionel Messi nets twice in first Inter Miami match since Argentina farewell

Both New England Revolution and Inter Miami have already booked their spot in MLS 2026 playoffs, which begin from November 18. A total of nine teams each from Eastern Conference and Western Conference will feature in MLS 2026 playoffs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in