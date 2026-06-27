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New Zealand vs Belgium prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA World Cup 2026 clash; AI picks winner in Group G match

Belgium are overwhelming favourites in this Group G clash due to their world-class talent and depth, but New Zealand’s organisation and set-piece threat could produce moments of resistance at the FIFA World Cup 2026. I asked ChatGPT who’d win New Zealand vs Belgium.

Aachal Maniyar
Published27 Jun 2026, 02:03 AM IST
New Zealand vs Belgium prediction
New Zealand vs Belgium prediction(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)
AI Quick Read

New Zealand will face Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 group G match. Darren Bazeley’s New Zealand, anchored by the experienced Chris Wood and a compact, hardworking unit, will face Rudi Garcia’s star-studded Belgium side that boasts the creativity of Kevin De Bruyne, the finishing of Romelu Lukaku. On paper it looks like a mismatch, but New Zealand’s set-piece threat and team spirit could make life uncomfortable.

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Match details

GroupG
DateFriday, June 26, 2026 (United States) / Saturday, June 27, 2026 (India)
Kick-off11:00 PM ET / 8:30 AM IST
VenueBC Place Stadium
RefereeAdham Makhadmeh

New Zealand vs Belgium head-to-head details

New Zealand and Belgium have crossed paths just once in men's international football. Their only encounter came during the 2008 Olympic Games men's football tournament, where Belgium edged a 1-0 victory. As a result, the Red Devils hold a flawless head-to-head record against the All Whites, with one win, no draws, and a single goal scored while keeping New Zealand from finding the net in that solitary meeting.

New Zealand vs Belgium team news

New Zealand, coached by Darren Bazeley, are led by captain and all-time leading scorer Chris Wood. The squad features experienced performers and relies on a compact, hardworking unit. Belgium under Rudi Garcia boast star players including Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. Most key players are available and in good form.

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Strategy: What to expect

New Zealand: The All Whites will play direct, use Wood as a target man, and defend deep in a compact shape. Set-pieces, long throws and counter-attacks represent their best route to success. High work rate and team cohesion will be essential.

Belgium: The Red Devils will control possession and use De Bruyne’s vision to unlock defences, combined with Lukaku’s presence, should create multiple chances. Garcia’s side will look to dominate territory and rotate to maintain intensity.

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New Zealand vs Belgium prediction

I asked ChatGPT who’d win the New Zealand vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. After evaluating form, head-to-head records, squad depth, tactical match-ups and current momentum, the AI was decisive in its assessment. According to the AI, Belgium’s superior quality across the pitch, creativity from De Bruyne and clinical finishing from Lukaku and supporting attackers should result in a convincing victory. New Zealand’s defensive resilience may keep the scoreline respectable for periods, but Belgium’s depth and individual brilliance are expected to overwhelm them.

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ChatGPT’s verdict: Belgium 3-0 New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Belgium predicted starting line-ups

New Zealand: Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood.

Belgium: Courtois; Meunier, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

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Where to watch New Zealand vs Belgium clash

In India: ZEE5 has secured the broadcast deal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The New Zealand vs Belgium clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD (both English) and Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD (both Hindi) channels. Live streaming will be available on ZEE5 app and website.

In the US: The match airs live on FOX. It is also available to stream on the FOX Sports app and FOX One.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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