New Zealand vs Egypt: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live, win prediction, head-to-head & more

Both New Zealand and Egypt are coming off draws in their respective first games in the group stage of FIFA World Cup 2026. New Zealand drew 2-2 against Iran whereas Egypt and Belgium played out a 1-1 draw.

PN Vishnu
Published21 Jun 2026, 07:37 PM IST
All eyes will be on Egypt's Mohamed Salah in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match against New Zealand in Vancouver on Sunday.
All eyes will be on Egypt's Mohamed Salah in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match against New Zealand in Vancouver on Sunday. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

New Zealand will take on Egypt in what will be a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 match for both the teams. The Group G match will take place in Vancouver on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off draws in their respective previous matches, meaning that all four teams in Group G have just one point from their opening match. New Zealand played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Iran, whereas Egypt shared the spoils with Belgium following a 1-1 draw.

While a win for either team will definitely give them a chance in qualifying for the round of 32, a loss won't eliminate them either, given the fact that the eight best third-placed teams qualify for the knockout stages.

Also Read | Iran vs Belgium at FIFA WC 2026: US-Iran peace deal, travel bans; check details

New Zealand vs Egypt match details

MatchGroup A
DateJune 22 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time6:30 AM IST | 9 PM ET | 8 PM CT
StadiumBC Place Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Referee Omar Mohamed Al Ali

New Zealand vs Egypt head to head

New Zealand and Egypt have locked horns against each other a total of three times. Egypt have won two matches and one match ended in a draw. Their latest meeting was in a FIFA Series Friendly match in March 2024, when Egypt won 1-0.

Also Read | Who won FIFA World Cup's 1000th match? 5 talking points from the milestone game

Mostafa Mohamed scored the only goal for Egypt as he converted a penalty in the 28th minute of the game. This will be the first-ever faceoff between New Zealand and Egypt at the FIFA World Cup.

Matches3
New Zealand won 0
Egypt won2
Draw1
Last meeting Egypt won 1-0 in a FIFA Series friendly match in March 2024
Last meeting at FIFA World CupNone

New Zealand vs Egypt team news

New Zealand: New Zealand have no injury concerns or player suspensions following their 2-2 draw against Iran last week. Head coach Darren Bazeley is expected to stick to the same starting XI from last week.

Midfielder Matt Garbett remains the only notable absentee for the All Whites, but he had been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup due to an injury even before the tournament began.

Winger Elijah Just will be aiming to carry on his form into the Egypt game. He scored both of their goals against Iran last week. Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood will lead the attack.

Egypt: Like New Zealand, Egypt too don't have any injury concerns or suspensions. The only concern with Egypt is that of Mohamed Salah, who was subbed off in the 76th minute against Belgium last week.

Also Read | Uruguay vs Cape Verde prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win the Group H match

There were rumours of a rift between Salah and the team management, but head coach Hossam Hassan denied reports of any such rift. Omar Marmoush will continue to lead the central attack.

New Zealand vs Egypt prediction

According to 25,000 pre-match simulations by Opta, Egypt have a 59.6 % chance of winning the match. New Zealand only have a 17.7 % chance of winning, whereas there is a 22.7 % possibility of a draw.

Where to watch New Zealand vs Egypt live on TV?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

New Zealand vs Egypt possible starting lineups

New Zealand: Crocombe; Payne, Boxall, Surman, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Sarpreet, Just; Wood

Egypt: Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fotouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ziko, Ashour; Marmoush

Fifa World Cup 2026
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