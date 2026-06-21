New Zealand vs Egypt: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live, win prediction, head-to-head & more

New Zealand will take on Egypt in what will be a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 match for both the teams. The Group G match will take place in Vancouver on Sunday.
Both teams are coming off draws in their respective previous matches, meaning that all four teams in Group G have just one point from their opening match. New Zealand played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Iran, whereas Egypt shared the spoils with Belgium following a 1-1 draw.
While a win for either team will definitely give them a chance in qualifying for the round of 32, a loss won't eliminate them either, given the fact that the eight best third-placed teams qualify for the knockout stages.
|Match
|Group A
|Date
|June 22 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|6:30 AM IST | 9 PM ET | 8 PM CT
|Stadium
|BC Place Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
|Referee
|Omar Mohamed Al Ali
New Zealand and Egypt have locked horns against each other a total of three times. Egypt have won two matches and one match ended in a draw. Their latest meeting was in a FIFA Series Friendly match in March 2024, when Egypt won 1-0.
Mostafa Mohamed scored the only goal for Egypt as he converted a penalty in the 28th minute of the game. This will be the first-ever faceoff between New Zealand and Egypt at the FIFA World Cup.
|Matches
|3
|New Zealand won
|0
|Egypt won
|2
|Draw
|1
|Last meeting
|Egypt won 1-0 in a FIFA Series friendly match in March 2024
|Last meeting at FIFA World Cup
|None
New Zealand: New Zealand have no injury concerns or player suspensions following their 2-2 draw against Iran last week. Head coach Darren Bazeley is expected to stick to the same starting XI from last week.
Midfielder Matt Garbett remains the only notable absentee for the All Whites, but he had been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup due to an injury even before the tournament began.
Winger Elijah Just will be aiming to carry on his form into the Egypt game. He scored both of their goals against Iran last week. Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood will lead the attack.
Egypt: Like New Zealand, Egypt too don't have any injury concerns or suspensions. The only concern with Egypt is that of Mohamed Salah, who was subbed off in the 76th minute against Belgium last week.
There were rumours of a rift between Salah and the team management, but head coach Hossam Hassan denied reports of any such rift. Omar Marmoush will continue to lead the central attack.
According to 25,000 pre-match simulations by Opta, Egypt have a 59.6 % chance of winning the match. New Zealand only have a 17.7 % chance of winning, whereas there is a 22.7 % possibility of a draw.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
New Zealand: Crocombe; Payne, Boxall, Surman, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Sarpreet, Just; Wood
Egypt: Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fotouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ziko, Ashour; Marmoush