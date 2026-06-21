New Zealand vs Egypt: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live, win prediction, head-to-head & more

New Zealand will take on Egypt in what will be a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 match for both the teams. The Group G match will take place in Vancouver on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off draws in their respective previous matches, meaning that all four teams in Group G have just one point from their opening match. New Zealand played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Iran, whereas Egypt shared the spoils with Belgium following a 1-1 draw.

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While a win for either team will definitely give them a chance in qualifying for the round of 32, a loss won't eliminate them either, given the fact that the eight best third-placed teams qualify for the knockout stages.

New Zealand vs Egypt match details

Match Group A Date June 22 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 6:30 AM IST | 9 PM ET | 8 PM CT Stadium BC Place Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Referee Omar Mohamed Al Ali

New Zealand vs Egypt head to head New Zealand and Egypt have locked horns against each other a total of three times. Egypt have won two matches and one match ended in a draw. Their latest meeting was in a FIFA Series Friendly match in March 2024, when Egypt won 1-0.

Mostafa Mohamed scored the only goal for Egypt as he converted a penalty in the 28th minute of the game. This will be the first-ever faceoff between New Zealand and Egypt at the FIFA World Cup.

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Matches 3 New Zealand won 0 Egypt won 2 Draw 1 Last meeting Egypt won 1-0 in a FIFA Series friendly match in March 2024 Last meeting at FIFA World Cup None

New Zealand vs Egypt team news

New Zealand: New Zealand have no injury concerns or player suspensions following their 2-2 draw against Iran last week. Head coach Darren Bazeley is expected to stick to the same starting XI from last week.

Midfielder Matt Garbett remains the only notable absentee for the All Whites, but he had been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup due to an injury even before the tournament began.

Winger Elijah Just will be aiming to carry on his form into the Egypt game. He scored both of their goals against Iran last week. Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood will lead the attack.

Egypt: Like New Zealand, Egypt too don't have any injury concerns or suspensions. The only concern with Egypt is that of Mohamed Salah, who was subbed off in the 76th minute against Belgium last week.

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There were rumours of a rift between Salah and the team management, but head coach Hossam Hassan denied reports of any such rift. Omar Marmoush will continue to lead the central attack.

New Zealand vs Egypt prediction According to 25,000 pre-match simulations by Opta, Egypt have a 59.6 % chance of winning the match. New Zealand only have a 17.7 % chance of winning, whereas there is a 22.7 % possibility of a draw.

Where to watch New Zealand vs Egypt live on TV?

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

New Zealand vs Egypt possible starting lineups New Zealand: Crocombe; Payne, Boxall, Surman, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Sarpreet, Just; Wood

Egypt: Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fotouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ziko, Ashour; Marmoush