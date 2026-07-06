Neymar announces international retirement after Brazil's shock 2026 World Cup exit; ‘I tried, I tried. Now, it's over’

Neymar announced his retirement from international football after Brazil crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026, following a shock defeat to Norway on Monday in East Rutherford. The five-time champions lost to Norway 1-2, thanks to a Erling Haaland brace. Neymar did score from the spot in the added-on time but it was too late for a Brazilian comeback.

With his goal against Norway, Neymar thus finished his international career as the all-time leading scorer for Brazil - 80 goals in 130 appearances. Reflecting on the end of his journey with the national team, Neymar told reporters, as quoted by ESPN UK, “I tried, I tried. Now it's over. I started here; I finished here.”

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Neymar's retirement brings down to one of the most decorated international careers in Brazilian football. During his time with the Selecao, Neymar helped the country lift the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013 and won the Olympic gold medal on home soil at the Rio 2016 Games.

Making just his second appearance in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Neymar converted from the spot in the 10th minute of the injury time after Leo Ostigard was penalised for a foul on Casemiro. Neymar converted to reduce the deficit but it was too late for a Brazilian comeback as Norway secured a historic first-ever World Cup quarter-final appearance.

For Brazil, the defeat marked a seventh consecutive World Cup knockout loss to European opposition and their earliest World Cup exit since 1990, while Neymar's emotional farewell closed the chapter on an era that defined Brazilian football for more than a decade.

Neymar at FIFA World Cup 2026 Neymar came into this World Cup with an uncertainty. He carried a calf injury and wasn't a part of the squad for the first two games against Morocco and Haiti in the group stage. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti brought Neymar for the first time in this edition against Scotland in the 76th minute.

It was Neymar's first appearance for Brazil since 2023. Against Japan, Neymar did not get game time in the round of 32 clash. Meanwhile, Norway, appearing in the knockout stages with growing confidence, absorbed sustained Brazilian pressure before Haaland broke the deadlock in the 79th minute with a towering header from Andreas Schjelderup's cross.

The Manchester City striker then sealed a famous victory moments later, calmly firing home his second goal of the night to put Norway 2-0 ahead and move level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on seven goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Neymar likely to continue in club football Although Neymar announced his retirement from international football, Neymar is likely to continue with club football. Earlier, while speaking about his future, Neymar sounded undecided on how longer he will be able to play professionally. "I don't know what will happen from now on.