Neymar inconsolable on ground after Norway crush Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 dreams in New York, watch viral video

As soon as the final whistle came down in New York New Jersey Stadium on Monday, it brought in a lot of emotions. While Norway basked in the glory of reaching the quarterfinals of a FIFA World Cup for the first time ever, the Brazilians around the stadium were brought down in tears. The five-time champions were beaten 1-2, thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland.

A video has emerged on social media where Neymar was caught in tears inconsolable, following Brazil's early exit from the World Cup. It showed Raphinha by Neymar's side, trying to comfort his teammate but the 34-year-old couldn't stop his tears. Vinicius Junior too dropped by.

For Brazil, who hired Carlo Ancelotti in a bid to end a 24-year World Cup drought, it is the sixth straight time where they were knocked out by an European team. The last time Brazil failed to reach at least the quarterfinals came 36 years ago, when they lost 1-0 to arch-rivals Argentina in the last 16.

Neymar calls time on Brazil career Brazil's exit also ended Neymar's time time in national colours after 16 years. The former Barcelona footballer called time on his Brazil career, announcing retirement from international football. However, he didn't utter a word on his club football future.

Having entered the World Cup with a calf injury, Neymar made his first appearance for Brazil in this tournament against Scotland in their final Group C game in the 76th minute. He remained on the bench against Japan in the Round of 32 clash.

Against Norway, Neymar once again came in as a late substitute at the MetLife Stadium and scored a penalty deep in injury time, but that was a mere consolation for the five-time champions. The 34-year-old leaves as Brazil's all-time top scorer and ironically he got his first goal for his country in the same stadium, in a 2-0 win against the United States back in 2010.

"I tried and I tried. Now it's over. It began here and it ends here," Neymar said in a brief exchange with reporters after the game. Worn down by injuries in recent years, the former Paris Saint-Germain player, now back at first club Santos, was a surprise inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 initially.

What's next for Neymar? Neymar's two appearances in the FIFA World Cup 2026, certainly paints a story that Brazil's one of the greats is yet to be fully match fit to play entire 90 minutes, despite Ancelotti's backing. Neymar's calf injury occurred in May while playing for Santos and was out of the game for two months.