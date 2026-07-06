Neymar inconsolable on ground after Norway crush Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 dreams in New York, watch viral video

As soon as the final whistle came down in New York New Jersey Stadium on Monday, it brought in a lot of emotions. While Norway basked in the glory of reaching the quarterfinals of a FIFA World Cup for the first time ever, the Brazilians around the stadium were brought down in tears. The five-time champions were beaten 1-2, thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland.

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A video has emerged on social media where Neymar was caught in tears inconsolable, following Brazil's early exit from the World Cup. It showed Raphinha by Neymar's side, trying to comfort his teammate but the 34-year-old couldn't stop his tears. Vinicius Junior too dropped by.

For Brazil, who hired Carlo Ancelotti in a bid to end a 24-year World Cup drought, it is the sixth straight time where they were knocked out by an European team. The last time Brazil failed to reach at least the quarterfinals came 36 years ago, when they lost 1-0 to arch-rivals Argentina in the last 16.

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Neymar calls time on Brazil career Brazil's exit also ended Neymar's time time in national colours after 16 years. The former Barcelona footballer called time on his Brazil career, announcing retirement from international football. However, he didn't utter a word on his club football future.

Having entered the World Cup with a calf injury, Neymar made his first appearance for Brazil in this tournament against Scotland in their final Group C game in the 76th minute. He remained on the bench against Japan in the Round of 32 clash.

Against Norway, Neymar once again came in as a late substitute at the MetLife Stadium and scored a penalty deep in injury time, but that was a mere consolation for the five-time champions. The 34-year-old leaves as Brazil's all-time top scorer and ironically he got his first goal for his country in the same stadium, in a 2-0 win against the United States back in 2010.

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"I tried and I tried. Now it's over. It began here and it ends here," Neymar said in a brief exchange with reporters after the game. Worn down by injuries in recent years, the former Paris Saint-Germain player, now back at first club Santos, was a surprise inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 initially.

What's next for Neymar? Neymar's two appearances in the FIFA World Cup 2026, certainly paints a story that Brazil's one of the greats is yet to be fully match fit to play entire 90 minutes, despite Ancelotti's backing. Neymar's calf injury occurred in May while playing for Santos and was out of the game for two months.

However, it is still unclear what awaits Neymar in the future, but is most likely he will end his career at his boyhood club Santos.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in