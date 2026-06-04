Neymar Net Worth 2026: How rich is the Brazilian superstar? Check record deals, brand endorsements and more

Neymar Jr. is one of the wealthiest footballers on the planet. His fortune has been built across a career spanning three continents and multiple record-breaking contracts.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior was born on 5 February 1992 in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, a former footballer, quickly recognised his son's exceptional talent. The family relocated to Santos in 2003, where Neymar joined the Santos FC youth academy.

He made his professional debut in March 2009, aged just 17. In his debut season, he scored 14 goals in 48 games. By his second season, he had netted 42 goals in 60 appearances. He won the South American Footballer of the Year award in 2012.

Barcelona and MSN Era Neymar signed for Barcelona in 2013, launching the most celebrated chapter of his club career. At the Nou Camp, he formed the iconic attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The three players, known collectively as MSN, scored 122 goals together in 2014-15. They broke their own record the following season with 131 goals.

Neymar won the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in 2015. These years elevated him into the global superstar bracket and significantly boosted his commercial value.

World-Record PSG Transfer In August 2017, Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in stunning fashion. His representatives triggered his release clause by paying €222 million ( ₹2,46,753 crore at present rate) to Barcelona. It remained the most expensive transfer in football history at the time.

At PSG, he signed a five-year contract that made him the world's highest-paid footballer. His base salary from the club stood at $78 million ( ₹746 crore at present rate) per year. Endorsements and bonuses added a further $20 million ( ₹191 crore) to $40 million ( ₹382 crore) annually.

In 2020, his total earnings reached $96 million ( ₹919 crore); $78 million ( ₹746 crore) in salary and $18 million from endorsements. Between May 2021 and May 2022, he earned a reported $90 million ( ₹862 crore).

Saudi Arabia Deal In August 2022, Neymar made a landmark move to Saudi Arabia. His contract there guaranteed an annual base salary of $160 million ( ₹1,532 crore).

That figure represented a staggering leap even by his own extraordinary standards. He also earns $30 million ( ₹287 crore) per year from a long-standing deal with Puma.

International Honours Neymar has been a cornerstone of the Brazilian national team since 2010. He led Brazil to the 2013 Confederations Cup title. He also captained the side to Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games.

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He has competed in three Copa America tournaments and two previous World Cups. Now, he is set to play in his 4th World Cup at the FIFA 2026 tournament.

Neymar net worth Neymar’s net worth is sky high. The Brazilian superstar has a net worth of $450 million ( ₹4,308 crore), according to Celebrity Net Worth.