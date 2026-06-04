Neymar Net Worth 2026: How rich is the Brazilian superstar? Check record deals, brand endorsements and more

Neymar Jr. is one of the wealthiest footballers on the planet. His fortune has been built across a career spanning three continents and multiple record-breaking contracts.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior was born on 5 February 1992 in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, a former footballer, quickly recognised his son's exceptional talent. The family relocated to Santos in 2003, where Neymar joined the Santos FC youth academy.

Advertisement

He made his professional debut in March 2009, aged just 17. In his debut season, he scored 14 goals in 48 games. By his second season, he had netted 42 goals in 60 appearances. He won the South American Footballer of the Year award in 2012.

Barcelona and MSN Era Neymar signed for Barcelona in 2013, launching the most celebrated chapter of his club career. At the Nou Camp, he formed the iconic attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The three players, known collectively as MSN, scored 122 goals together in 2014-15. They broke their own record the following season with 131 goals.

Neymar won the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in 2015. These years elevated him into the global superstar bracket and significantly boosted his commercial value.

Advertisement

World-Record PSG Transfer In August 2017, Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in stunning fashion. His representatives triggered his release clause by paying €222 million ( ₹2,46,753 crore at present rate) to Barcelona. It remained the most expensive transfer in football history at the time.

At PSG, he signed a five-year contract that made him the world's highest-paid footballer. His base salary from the club stood at $78 million ( ₹746 crore at present rate) per year. Endorsements and bonuses added a further $20 million ( ₹191 crore) to $40 million ( ₹382 crore) annually.

In 2020, his total earnings reached $96 million ( ₹919 crore); $78 million ( ₹746 crore) in salary and $18 million from endorsements. Between May 2021 and May 2022, he earned a reported $90 million ( ₹862 crore).

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia Deal In August 2022, Neymar made a landmark move to Saudi Arabia. His contract there guaranteed an annual base salary of $160 million ( ₹1,532 crore).

That figure represented a staggering leap even by his own extraordinary standards. He also earns $30 million ( ₹287 crore) per year from a long-standing deal with Puma.

International Honours Neymar has been a cornerstone of the Brazilian national team since 2010. He led Brazil to the 2013 Confederations Cup title. He also captained the side to Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games.

Also Read | Emiliano Martinez starts FIFA WC 2026 training with Argentina without gloves

He has competed in three Copa America tournaments and two previous World Cups. Now, he is set to play in his 4th World Cup at the FIFA 2026 tournament.

Neymar net worth Neymar’s net worth is sky high. The Brazilian superstar has a net worth of $450 million ( ₹4,308 crore), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Advertisement

Injuries have tested his resilience repeatedly in recent years. However, his commercial value and global profile have never diminished. At 34, Neymar remains one of football's most recognisable and valuable figures.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.