Neymar net worth in 2026: Brazilian retires from international football as one of the highest-paid footballers

Neymar drew curtains on his 16-year-old international career after Brazil were handed a shock defeat at the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Norway in a round of 16 clash at the Metlife Stadium in New York. Incidentally, Neymar made his debut for Brazil at the same venue in 2010 in an international friendly against the United States. He scored in both the games.

Regarded as one of the greats in Brazilian football, Neymar walked out with 80 goals in 130 appearances, and also as the all-time leading goal scorer, leaving behind the likes of Pele, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho among others. Despite all the accolades, Neymar's career lately has been hampered immensely with injury in the last few years.

Coming into the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a calf injury, Neymar could play 38 minutes in the whole tournament, coming as substitutes in two matches. He missed the first two games against Morocco and Haiti before coming off the bench against Scotland in the 76th minute.

Although he remained on bench against Japan in the round of 32, Neymar was brought in by Carlo Ancelotti against Norway in the 66th minute, replacing Gabriel Martinelli up front. He converted from the spot, but Brazil have let Norway take the game away by then.

What's Neymar's net worth in 2026? It goes without by saying that Neymar had a great influence in world football and is ranked among the richest in the sport. According to reports in TOI and Times Now, Neymar's net worth as off 2026 amounts to an estimated $450 million ( ₹4285 crore), with a gross income of over $700 million.

Most of Neymar's income came from the high-profile transfers during his spells with Santos, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Al Hilal, through contracts, brand deals, image rights and endorsements to name a few, thus making him among the richest footballers on earth.

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Neymar broke into limelight during his time at Santos from 2009 to 2013. His bank balance spiraled in 2013, when Neymar joined La Liga giants Barcelona for a then-reported fee of €57 million ($65.14 million).

At Barcelona, Neymar formed a part of M-S-N trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and won the La Liga, Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League with the Catalan football club. Already a star, Neymar shattered all records when PSG signed him for a record transfer fee of $264 million, thus making it the then-highest in the history.

After spending six seasons with PSG, Neymar moved to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal on a two-year contract that guaranteed him a $300 million. According to a Forbes report, Neymar earned an estimated $85 million between May 2022 and April 2023 - which included $50 million through his PSG contract and $35 million in off-field endorsements.

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Neymar's brand deals & endorsements Besides his salaries in football, major chunk of Neymar's income came from brand deals and endorsements. Over the years, Neymar is associated with brands like PUMA, Red Bull, Beats by Dre, Blaze Casino, PokerStars, Replay Jeans and Tru Fragrance among notable ones.

Based on a Yahoo Sports report, Neymar's deal with PUMA earns him about $30 million per year. Besides the brand deals, Neymar also has presence in real estate, esports, digital media, and lifestyle brands. He has his own YouTube channel which has 8.56M subscribers as off July 6, 2026.