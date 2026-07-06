Neymar net worth in 2026: Brazilian retires from international football as one of the highest-paid footballers

Neymar drew curtains on his 16-year-old international career after Brazil were handed a shock defeat at the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Norway in a round of 16 clash at the Metlife Stadium in New York. Incidentally, Neymar made his debut for Brazil at the same venue in 2010 in an international friendly against the United States. He scored in both the games.

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Regarded as one of the greats in Brazilian football, Neymar walked out with 80 goals in 130 appearances, and also as the all-time leading goal scorer, leaving behind the likes of Pele, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho among others. Despite all the accolades, Neymar's career lately has been hampered immensely with injury in the last few years.

Coming into the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a calf injury, Neymar could play 38 minutes in the whole tournament, coming as substitutes in two matches. He missed the first two games against Morocco and Haiti before coming off the bench against Scotland in the 76th minute.

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Although he remained on bench against Japan in the round of 32, Neymar was brought in by Carlo Ancelotti against Norway in the 66th minute, replacing Gabriel Martinelli up front. He converted from the spot, but Brazil have let Norway take the game away by then.

What's Neymar's net worth in 2026? It goes without by saying that Neymar had a great influence in world football and is ranked among the richest in the sport. According to reports in TOI and Times Now, Neymar's net worth as off 2026 amounts to an estimated $450 million ( ₹4285 crore), with a gross income of over $700 million.

Most of Neymar's income came from the high-profile transfers during his spells with Santos, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Al Hilal, through contracts, brand deals, image rights and endorsements to name a few, thus making him among the richest footballers on earth.

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Also Read | Will Neymar play 90 minutes in Brazil vs Norway in 2026 World Cup Round of 16?

Neymar broke into limelight during his time at Santos from 2009 to 2013. His bank balance spiraled in 2013, when Neymar joined La Liga giants Barcelona for a then-reported fee of €57 million ($65.14 million).

At Barcelona, Neymar formed a part of M-S-N trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and won the La Liga, Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League with the Catalan football club. Already a star, Neymar shattered all records when PSG signed him for a record transfer fee of $264 million, thus making it the then-highest in the history.

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After spending six seasons with PSG, Neymar moved to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal on a two-year contract that guaranteed him a $300 million. According to a Forbes report, Neymar earned an estimated $85 million between May 2022 and April 2023 - which included $50 million through his PSG contract and $35 million in off-field endorsements.

Also Read | Neymar mocks German economist who predicted Japan would beat Brazil in FIFA WC

Neymar's brand deals & endorsements Besides his salaries in football, major chunk of Neymar's income came from brand deals and endorsements. Over the years, Neymar is associated with brands like PUMA, Red Bull, Beats by Dre, Blaze Casino, PokerStars, Replay Jeans and Tru Fragrance among notable ones.

Based on a Yahoo Sports report, Neymar's deal with PUMA earns him about $30 million per year. Besides the brand deals, Neymar also has presence in real estate, esports, digital media, and lifestyle brands. He has his own YouTube channel which has 8.56M subscribers as off July 6, 2026.

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Recently, Neymar added Jacob & Co. Astronomia Dragon & Tiger watch worth $1 million in the middle of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. Notably, the high-end watch is made of white gold and 286 diamonds.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in