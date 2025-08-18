Neymar says ‘I'm ashamed’ after Brazil's former Barcelona star breaks down in tears post biggest loss of career - Watch

Former Barcelona footballer Neymar left the field teary-eyed after his suffered the biggest loss of his career when Santos was humiliated 0-6 by Vasco de Gama in a match of Brazilian Serie A recently. The 33-year-old Brazilian icon had joined his boyhood club Santos earlier this year following a 18-month injury-hit spell at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Since joining Santos, Neymar had a mixed bag of performances. In 19 appearances so far, Neymar scored six times and had three assists. On Sunday, things went out of hand when Santos conceded half a dozen goals.

This was the biggest defeat in the Brazilian's career. Before this game, Neymar's biggest defeat came in 2015 when Barcelona were beaten 1-4 by Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Lucan Piton opened the scoring on 18 minutes for Vasco de Gama before David Correa da Fonseca doubled the lead on 52 minutes. Piton provided the assist. Former Liverpool striker Philippe Coutinho scored twice in a space eight minutes - on 54th and 62nd minutes - while Rayan converted from the spot on an hour mark.

Danilo Neves put the final nail in the coffin on 68 minutes. Following the game, tears rolled out of Neymar eyes and was consoled on the pitch by a Santos coaching staff. Even Coutinho also came up to Neymar and consoled his national teammate. The loss put Santos on 15th spot in the Brazilian Serie A at 21 points and just two points clear of relegation zone.

I've never experienced this in my life: Neymar After the game, Neymar had no hesitation in admitting their disappointing show. “I'm ashamed,' Neymar said. 'I'm totally disappointed with our performance. 'The fans have every right to protest, obviously without using violence... but if they want to curse and insult, they're in their right. It's a feeling of extreme shame. I've never experienced this in my life. Unfortunately, it happened,” said Neymar.