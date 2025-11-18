Neymar to buy Pele brand for ₹160 crore to acquire Brazil legend’s name, image, merchandise and historic footage

Neymar and his father are set to buy the Pele brand. The deal will be sealed for about $18 million ( ₹160 crore) through their company, NR Sports. The deal will be officially signed on the anniversary of Pele’s 1,000th goal, 19 November, according to UOL.

The Pele brand was previously owned by the US company Sport 10 and relied primarily on event appearances. The brand has remained largely inactive since Pele's demise in 2022 at the age of 82. The Brazilian legend, arguably the greatest ever in football, died due to multiple organ failure linked to colon cancer.

Among footballers with the highest number of goals, Pele stands third with 762 goals, scored between 1957 and 1977 during his legendary career for Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil.

Cristiano Ronaldo ranks first with 953 goals, scored since his debut in 2002. Lionel Messi is second with 895 goals, combining his club and Argentina performances since 2004.

The new deal signals Neymar’s intention to carry forward the legend’s name and keep Pele’s connection with Santos alive.​ Neymar returned to Santos in January after initially leaving the club in 2013 to join Barcelona.

NR Sports will gain rights to use Pele’s name, image, merchandise licences and historic footage. It is part of their plan to revive and globalise the Brazil legend’s brand.

Pele’s family still attend Santos matches, and Neymar even paid to renovate the VIP box they use at Vila Belmiro.

Neymar continues Pele’s legacy by wearing the iconic No. 10 shirt for both Santos and Brazil. Other famous football legends who wore No. 10 include Zico, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaka.

Neymar’s current spell at Santos has been affected by injuries. Santos are struggling this season and sit just one point above the relegation zone.

Will Neymar play 2026 World Cup? Neymar has not played for the national team in two years, following an ACL injury in 2023. Although he has returned to Santos, his fitness and consistency remain major concerns for Brazil.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has given Neymar only six months to prove his fitness for the 2026 World Cup. According to him, Neymar is still one of the players under consideration.

"We're now six months away from making the final list; we'll have to keep an eye on him and the others to avoid making mistakes in our final call-ups,” Tribuna.com quoted him as saying.