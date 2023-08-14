Brazilian superstar Neymar is reportedly in talks to make a move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. This bombshell news comes hot on the heels of Kylian Mbappe's dramatic return to the French champions' fold.

Sources close to the Parisian club have revealed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Neymar, at 31 years old, is seemingly no longer a part of PSG's future plans. The Brazilian sensation, known for his dazzling skills on the field, has been swiftly linked to Al-Hilal in the Gulf region.

"Direct negotiations" are underway between Neymar's agents and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), according to insiders who spoke to the agency. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

“If we reach an agreement with him in the coming hours, we would start negotiating with PSG immediately. He would play for Al-Hilal if a deal is sealed," AFP quoted the source as saying.

This potential move would mark a significant departure for Neymar, who made a record-breaking transfer of €220 million (around ₹1,800 crore) from Barcelona to PSG in 2017. Reports circulating in football circles speculate that Al-Hilal might present an offer in the ballpark of $80 million to secure the Brazilian's services.

Neymar's time at PSG has been marred by a series of injuries. Although he played a crucial role in propelling the club to the 2020 Champions League final, he has often found himself sidelined during pivotal matches.

If this remarkable switch indeed takes place, Neymar will join the ranks of other football luminaries drawn to Saudi Arabia's lucrative football scene. Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr earlier in 2023 set the precedent, and now Neymar could follow suit.

As the thrilling saga unfolds, Al-Hilal's potential coup of Neymar could further bolster their status as one of Saudi Arabia's premier clubs. With an illustrious history that includes four Asian Champions League victories, Al-Hilal is primed to make an indelible mark on the football landscape.

(With AFP inputs)