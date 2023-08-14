Neymar to ‘play for Al-Hilal’ in Saudi Arabia, deal underway for PSG transfer: Report1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Brazilian superstar Neymar is reportedly in talks to make a move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.
Brazilian superstar Neymar is reportedly in talks to make a move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. This bombshell news comes hot on the heels of Kylian Mbappe's dramatic return to the French champions' fold.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message