Neymar to ‘play for Al-Hilal’ in Saudi Arabia, deal underway for PSG transfer: Report

 1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:09 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Brazilian superstar Neymar is reportedly in talks to make a move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

(FILES) Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar Jr waves to the crowd during a warm down following the friendly football match between France's Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr at Nagai Stadium in Osaka on July 25, 2023. (Photo by PAUL MILLER / AFP) (PAUL MILLER / AFP)Premium
Brazilian superstar Neymar is reportedly in talks to make a move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. This bombshell news comes hot on the heels of Kylian Mbappe's dramatic return to the French champions' fold.

Sources close to the Parisian club have revealed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Neymar, at 31 years old, is seemingly no longer a part of PSG's future plans. The Brazilian sensation, known for his dazzling skills on the field, has been swiftly linked to Al-Hilal in the Gulf region. 

"Direct negotiations" are underway between Neymar's agents and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), according to insiders who spoke to the agency. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe off to Al-Hilal? Saudi Arabian club makes record $332 million bid for PSG forward

“If we reach an agreement with him in the coming hours, we would start negotiating with PSG immediately. He would play for Al-Hilal if a deal is sealed," AFP quoted the source as saying.

This potential move would mark a significant departure for Neymar, who made a record-breaking transfer of €220 million (around 1,800 crore) from Barcelona to PSG in 2017. Reports circulating in football circles speculate that Al-Hilal might present an offer in the ballpark of $80 million to secure the Brazilian's services.

Neymar's time at PSG has been marred by a series of injuries. Although he played a crucial role in propelling the club to the 2020 Champions League final, he has often found himself sidelined during pivotal matches.

Also Read: FIFA bans Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr from registering new players over unpaid debts

If this remarkable switch indeed takes place, Neymar will join the ranks of other football luminaries drawn to Saudi Arabia's lucrative football scene. Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr earlier in 2023 set the precedent, and now Neymar could follow suit.

As the thrilling saga unfolds, Al-Hilal's potential coup of Neymar could further bolster their status as one of Saudi Arabia's premier clubs. With an illustrious history that includes four Asian Champions League victories, Al-Hilal is primed to make an indelible mark on the football landscape.

(With AFP inputs)

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 10:09 AM IST
