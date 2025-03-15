Neymar’s injury woes continue as Brazilian superstar ruled out of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Argentina, Colombia

Brazil will miss the services of superstar Neymar who has been ruled out of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia later this month. Along with Neymar, the Selecao will also miss goalkeeper Ederson and defender Danilo, coach Dorival Junior said in a video published by the Brazil Football Confederation.

Brazil have named replacements for the trio. While Real Madrid striker Endrick replaced Neymar in the squad, Ederson was substituted was Lyon's Lucas Perri and Flamengo defender Danilo was replaced by his club teammate Alex Sandro, also a Brazil veteran.

Advertisement

Also Read | Is Neymar heading to Santos? Football star leaves Al Hilal after playing 7 match

Neymar, who rejoined Santos from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in January, played his last competitive football match on March 2. He was substituted for an apparent left thigh injury and also sat out of the Sao Paulo state championship semifinal against Corinthians a few days later.

Brazil had recalled Neymar this month after an absence of almost one and half years after he injured an ACL in October 2023 while playing for Brazil against Uruguay and only recently returned to action.

Currently, Brazil are standing fifth in South American qualifying. They host Colombia on March 20 and travel to leader Argentina five days later in Buenos Aires. The top six teams qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Advertisement

Neymar expresses disappointment Meanwhile, in an Instagram story, Neymar expressed his disappointment at not being able to represent his national team. “The return seemed so close, but unfortunately I won’t be able to wear the most important jersey in the world for the moment," he wrote.

Also Read | Will Neymar miss Mumbai City FC match on 6 Nov after left knee injury?

“We had long conversations and everyone knows of my desire to return, but we agreed that it’s best not to take any risks and prepare as best as possible to completely eradicate the injury," he added.

What did Brazil head coach say? Brazil head coach Dorival Junior stated that the medical team has been closely monitoring the trio over the last few days. “Over the last few days, the Brazilian national team’s medical department has been updating us on the situation of all the players, especially Danilo, Neymar and Ederson,” Dorival Junior said in a statement.

Advertisement