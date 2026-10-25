Aston Villa vs Manchester City standings: Nicolas Jackson stuns Erling Haaland's City with match-winning brace

Aston Villa stunned Manchester City with a 2-1 victory at Villa Park on Saturday, as Nicolas Jackson’s well-taken double handed the visitors their first defeat of the 2026/27 Premier League season. City had won their opening seven league matches, but Unai Emery’s side produced a remarkable performance to climb the table and keep the early title race competitive.

Villa started at a high tempo and took the lead within six minutes. John McGinn pounced on a loose touch from City defender Marc Guehi and slipped the ball to Jackson. The forward turned Elliot Anderson inside out before driving a shot high into the roof of the net past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Ipswich Town: Haaland brace hands Maresca historic EPL start

Nicolas Jackson’s second goal restores Aston Villa lead Erling Haaland, quiet in the first half, levelled early in the second period. A quick free-kick allowed Iliman Ndiaye to deliver to the back post, where Haaland headed home from close range. The goal extended the Norwegian’s scoring run to seven consecutive Premier League matches. However, the equaliser lasted only eight minutes.

Substitute Ibrahim Mbaye crossed low from the right, and Nicolas Jackson met it first-time from the edge of the area. The ball squirmed under Donnarumma and into the net. Ian Maatsen later cleared another Haaland header off the line as Villa held firm for their first home league win of the campaign. Zion Suzuki had earlier made important saves, including one from Josko Gvardiol shortly after the equaliser.

Premier League standings after eight games Manchester City remain at the top on 21 points from eight matches thanks to a superior goal difference of +11. Arsenal moved level on 21 points after a 2-0 home win over Everton later on Saturday, with goals from Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes. The Gunners sit second on goal difference (+8).

Aston Villa, who lost their first two league games, have collected 11 points from their subsequent six outings to move into sixth place. This result was their fifth win in the past seven meetings with City and a fourth successive victory at Villa Park. It also arrived on the fourth anniversary of Emery’s appointment as manager. Four of Villa’s summer arrivals started the game, and Jackson has now scored seven times in 11 appearances across league and cup competitions.