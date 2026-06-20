Nike vs Adidas: How sportswear giants have amped spending in FIFA World Cup 2026

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 gathers momentum on the pitch, another high-profile contest is unfolding away from the stadiums. Global sportswear giants Nike and Adidas are locked in an intense battle for consumer attention, brand visibility and market share, with both companies launching ambitious marketing campaigns tied to football’s biggest tournament.

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The rivalry has seen the two brands roll out blockbuster-style advertisements packed with some of the biggest names in sport.

Nike’s campaign Nike’s "Rip the Script" campaign features an impressive lineup that includes football superstars Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside basketball icon LeBron James. The campaign aims to capture the drama, emotion and unpredictability associated with the World Cup.

Adidas’ Campaign Adidas has responded with its own high-profile production, "Backyard Legends," which is equally rich in star power. The advertisement brings together rising and established football icons such as Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Lionel Messi and legendary French midfielder Zinedine Zidane. The campaign has also generated attention for featuring an AI-generated version of David Beckham, blending nostalgia with modern technology.

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Both advertisements resemble major Hollywood productions more than traditional sports commercials, reflecting the growing importance of large-scale storytelling in sports marketing. The cost of producing such campaigns is substantial. Reports suggest Adidas invested approximately £50 million in the creation of its World Cup advertisement, highlighting the scale of the commercial battle surrounding the tournament.

Marketing Budgets Massive marketing budgets are not unusual during major sporting events, but industry observers note that both brands have pushed their promotional efforts to new levels this year. With football attracting billions of viewers globally, the World Cup remains one of the most valuable opportunities for brands to strengthen their connection with consumers.

When it comes to online engagement, however, Nike appears to have established an early lead. Based on YouTube viewership figures, the company's "Rip the Script" campaign has attracted around 76 million views, significantly ahead of Adidas’ campaign, which has generated approximately seven million views. The figures suggest Nike's digital strategy has resonated strongly with audiences in the initial stages of the tournament.

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Adidas, nevertheless, possesses a long and storied connection with the World Cup. The German sportswear manufacturer has been associated with the tournament since 1970, when it introduced the iconic Telstar match ball. Since then, the company has maintained a prominent presence in World Cup branding, sponsorships and official merchandise.

New York Campaign Beyond online engagement, Adidas appears to have made a particularly strong impact on the ground, especially in New York City. In the Soho district, where flagship stores of both brands face each other across the street, the contrast in World Cup-themed presentation is immediately noticeable.

Adidas has fully embraced the tournament atmosphere, transforming its retail space with extensive World Cup branding, football jerseys and dedicated tournament merchandise prominently displayed throughout the store. Nike's flagship location, by comparison, remains heavily focused on basketball, particularly following the recent NBA championship success of the New York Knicks.

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The difference is visible across Manhattan as well. Adidas branding has become a familiar sight through dedicated World Cup pop-up experiences, promotional installations and advertising displays spread throughout the city. The company's marketing activations have created a stronger physical presence, helping reinforce the feeling that the World Cup has arrived.

Part of Adidas' success may stem from its ability to connect with football culture beyond the game itself. The brand’s recent away-kit designs have gained popularity not only among football supporters but also within fashion and streetwear communities. This crossover appeal has been especially evident among younger consumers and football diaspora communities who view jerseys as both sporting and lifestyle statements.

The competition also extends to national team sponsorships. Adidas currently supplies kits to 14 teams participating in the World Cup, giving it a slight advantage over Nike, which outfits 12 nations. Puma follows closely with 11 teams, while several other manufacturers, including New Balance, account for the remaining participants.

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