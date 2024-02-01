Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in the match against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. The showdown, a part of the Riyadh Season Cup, was eagerly awaited as a clash of titans between Ronaldo and Messi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The star player continues to recover from a calf injury. Al Nassr's manager, Luis Castro, shared the update. He clarified that Ronaldo's recovery was in its concluding phase but not sufficient to take part in the upcoming game.

Also Read: Lionel Messi signs fan’s Argentina jersey with a marker pen in traffic, video goes viral "Cristiano is in the final stage of his recuperation before re-joining the team. We expect that, in the next few days, he will start working with the team. So, obviously, it will mean he is absent for the game (against Inter Miami)," PTI quoted Castro as saying at a news conference on January 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The absence of Ronaldo from the match on February 1 disrupts what many had dubbed the 'Last Dance' of the football legends. The clash, now missing one of its key players, follows a series of events for both teams.

Also Read: Lionel Messi to play 2026 World Cup? Argentina football legend says, 'I'm going to as long as...' For Al Nassr, the injury led to the cancellation of two exhibition matches scheduled in China. Inter Miami, integrating Messi into their roster, navigated through their fourth pre-season fixture. The team suffered a narrow loss to FC Dallas, a draw against El Salvador and a recent defeat by Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup's first match.

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami The Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match will kick off on February 1 at 11:30 PM (India time). It will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match will be live-streamed on Apple TV only. However, fans in India will be left disappointed as the match won’t be telecast in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

