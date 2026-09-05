No room for Luis Suarez as Federico Valverde headlines Uruguay's preliminary squad for FIFA friendly against India

Star footballer Luis Suarez continues to be omitted from Uruguay's squad as head coach Diego Forlan announced his 46-member preliminary squad for their September–October FIFA international window. Uruguay are set to play Japan on September 24, followed by South Korea four days later. They will play India in their final match of the Asian tour on October 6 in Kolkata.

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This is the first time India are set to play Uruguay in a football match. Ranked 138th in the world, it will be India's third high-profile international friendly of the window, following matches against Panama on September 25 (in Bengaluru) and five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 (in Kolkata).

Also Read | Football royalty in India! AIFF announces Uruguay as third opponents

One of the most decorated teams in international football, Uruguay are currently ranked 20th in the FIFA World Ranking. However, they took a disappointing group stage exit in the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Following their World Cup run, former head coach Marcelo Bielsa stepped down, and was succeeded by former international Forlan. Surprisingly, Forlan has played in India in 2016, in the Indian Super League for Mumbai City FC. Notably, Suarez was also omitted in the World Cup.

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Real Madrid's Federico Valverde set for India visit The Uruguayan squad featured an impressive mix of established internationals and emerging talents across all positions with Federico Valverde of Real Madrid headlining the list. He is joined by fellow high-profile midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araújo and Brian Rodríguez.

The defensive department also boasts considerable experience, with Ronald Araújo, José María Giménez, Nahitan Nández, Guillermo Varela, Mathías Olivera and Sebastián Cáceres among the players named. Goalkeeping options include Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarín and Ignacio de Arruabarrena.

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Up front, Uruguay have places for Darwin Núñez, along with Miguel Merentiel, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Viñas, Martín Satriano and Álvaro Rodríguez. The announcement comes at the beginning of a new chapter for Uruguay under Forlan following Bielsa’s departure.

A 2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner and 2011 Copa América champion, Forlan scored 36 goals in 112 appearances for Uruguay. He enjoyed a celebrated club career with Manchester United, Villarreal, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan.

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Uruguay preliminary squad for FIFA friendlies GOALKEEPERS: Santiago Mele (Junior), Cristopher Fiermarín (Defensa y Justicia), Ignacio de Arruabarrena (Arouca), Sebastián Jaume (Boston River), Thiago Cardozo (Unión)

DEFENDERS: Kevin Amaro (Boston River), José Luis Rodríguez (Vasco da Gama), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Nahitan Nández (Al Qadsiah), Santiago Mouriño (Alavés), Nicolás Marichal (Dynamo Moscow), Ronald Araújo (Barcelona), Alexander Barboza (Botafogo), José María Giménez (Atlético Madrid), Juan Rodríguez (Boston River), Sebastián Boselli (Getafe), Santiago Bueno (Wolverhampton), Sebastián Cáceres (América), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras), Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar), Marcelo Saracchi (Boca Juniors), Juan Manuel Sanabria (Atlético San Luis)

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MIDFIELDERS: Emiliano Martínez (Midtjylland), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Facundo Bernal, (Fluminense), Santiago Homenchenko (Querétaro), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Agustín Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Matías Abaldo (Gimnasia LP), Facundo Pellistri (Panathinaikos), Luciano Rodríguez (Cruzeiro), Maximiliano Araújo (Sporting CP), Lucas Villalba (Botafogo), Brian Rodríguez (América), Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo)

FORWARDS: Martín Satriano (Lens), Agustín A. Martínez (Defensor Sporting), Rodrigo Aguirre (América), Federico Viñas (Real Oviedo), Miguel Merentiel (Boca Juniors), Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), Álvaro Rodríguez (Getafe).

Also Read | Panama Football Federation confirm FIFA friendly against India

India vs Panama in bengaluru rescheduled Meanwhile, the India vs Panama clash, which was initially scheduled for September 26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, will now be played on September 25, the All India Football Federation announced on Saturday. Panama are ranked 44th in the world and recently featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in