Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance once again as he led Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory against Orlando City in their Leagues Cup match. Despite a rain delay of an hour and a half, Messi wasted no time in making an impact. In the seventh minute after the match resumed, Messi received a pass at the top of his chest and swiftly slotted the ball into the back of the net with his left foot, giving Inter Miami a 1-0 lead. “No stopping Lionel Messi," said the commentator. The Argentine maestro wasn't deterred and found the back of the net again in the 72nd minute, propelling Inter Miami to a 3-1 lead. This time, Robert Taylor's assist found Josef Martinez, who selflessly passed the ball to Messi. The superstar forward clinically finished the chance with his right foot, placing the ball in the left corner of the net.

During the game, Messi faced a moment of concern when he collided with Orlando City's Mauricio Pereyra in the 57th minute. The impact seemed to affect Messi's jaw as he lay on the field for a few minutes.

The team's medical staff attended to him, but Messi showed his resilience and continued playing after a brief recovery period.

Messi Magic for Miami

Messi's remarkable performance continued his goal-scoring streak for Inter Miami, making it five goals in just three games. He has scored two goals in each of his last two matches, demonstrating his incredible goal-scoring form since joining the club.

The victory over Orlando City showcased Messi's impact on Inter Miami since his arrival. His partnership with players like Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor has been instrumental in the team's recent successes.

With Messi's arrival, Inter Miami has witnessed a significant boost in their attacking prowess, and the fans are excited to witness the footballing genius in action. The Argentine star's exceptional goal-scoring abilities and playmaking skills have raised the team's expectations for the season, and they eagerly anticipate witnessing more moments of magic from Lionel Messi.