Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Sports / Football News/  ‘No stopping Lionel Messi’: Watch Leo score two goals in Inter Miami vs Orlando City match

‘No stopping Lionel Messi’: Watch Leo score two goals in Inter Miami vs Orlando City match

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 09:27 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Lionel Messi scored twice to lead Inter Miami to 3-1 victory against Orlando City on August 3.

Leo Messi scored two goals in Inter Miami vs Orlando City match

Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance once again as he led Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory against Orlando City in their Leagues Cup match. Despite a rain delay of an hour and a half, Messi wasted no time in making an impact.

Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance once again as he led Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory against Orlando City in their Leagues Cup match. Despite a rain delay of an hour and a half, Messi wasted no time in making an impact.

In the seventh minute after the match resumed, Messi received a pass at the top of his chest and swiftly slotted the ball into the back of the net with his left foot, giving Inter Miami a 1-0 lead. “No stopping Lionel Messi," said the commentator.

In the seventh minute after the match resumed, Messi received a pass at the top of his chest and swiftly slotted the ball into the back of the net with his left foot, giving Inter Miami a 1-0 lead. “No stopping Lionel Messi," said the commentator.

The Argentine maestro wasn't deterred and found the back of the net again in the 72nd minute, propelling Inter Miami to a 3-1 lead. This time, Robert Taylor's assist found Josef Martinez, who selflessly passed the ball to Messi. The superstar forward clinically finished the chance with his right foot, placing the ball in the left corner of the net.

The Argentine maestro wasn't deterred and found the back of the net again in the 72nd minute, propelling Inter Miami to a 3-1 lead. This time, Robert Taylor's assist found Josef Martinez, who selflessly passed the ball to Messi. The superstar forward clinically finished the chance with his right foot, placing the ball in the left corner of the net.

During the game, Messi faced a moment of concern when he collided with Orlando City's Mauricio Pereyra in the 57th minute. The impact seemed to affect Messi's jaw as he lay on the field for a few minutes.

During the game, Messi faced a moment of concern when he collided with Orlando City's Mauricio Pereyra in the 57th minute. The impact seemed to affect Messi's jaw as he lay on the field for a few minutes.

Also Read: Lionel Messi to play in World Cup 2026? Leo drops massive hint with Maradona connection

The team's medical staff attended to him, but Messi showed his resilience and continued playing after a brief recovery period.

Also Read: Lionel Messi to play in World Cup 2026? Leo drops massive hint with Maradona connection

The team's medical staff attended to him, but Messi showed his resilience and continued playing after a brief recovery period.

Messi Magic for Miami

Messi's remarkable performance continued his goal-scoring streak for Inter Miami, making it five goals in just three games. He has scored two goals in each of his last two matches, demonstrating his incredible goal-scoring form since joining the club.

Messi Magic for Miami

Messi's remarkable performance continued his goal-scoring streak for Inter Miami, making it five goals in just three games. He has scored two goals in each of his last two matches, demonstrating his incredible goal-scoring form since joining the club.

The victory over Orlando City showcased Messi's impact on Inter Miami since his arrival. His partnership with players like Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor has been instrumental in the team's recent successes.

The victory over Orlando City showcased Messi's impact on Inter Miami since his arrival. His partnership with players like Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor has been instrumental in the team's recent successes.

Watch: Lionel Messi's perfect debut for Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul, creates world record with winning goal for his team

With Messi's arrival, Inter Miami has witnessed a significant boost in their attacking prowess, and the fans are excited to witness the footballing genius in action. The Argentine star's exceptional goal-scoring abilities and playmaking skills have raised the team's expectations for the season, and they eagerly anticipate witnessing more moments of magic from Lionel Messi.

Watch: Lionel Messi's perfect debut for Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul, creates world record with winning goal for his team

With Messi's arrival, Inter Miami has witnessed a significant boost in their attacking prowess, and the fans are excited to witness the footballing genius in action. The Argentine star's exceptional goal-scoring abilities and playmaking skills have raised the team's expectations for the season, and they eagerly anticipate witnessing more moments of magic from Lionel Messi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.