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Norway and England players observe a minute’s silence for Jayden Adams before FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal in Miami

As the quarterfinal unfolds, the memory of Jayden Adams will linger. South African football mourns a bright talent taken far too soon.

Aachal Maniyar
Published12 Jul 2026, 02:53 AM IST
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Norway players observe a moment of silence in memory of Jayden Adams, of South Africa, during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England
Norway players observe a moment of silence in memory of Jayden Adams, of South Africa, during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
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Norway and England go head to head against each other in Miami on Saturday, in the third quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2026. The big match at Hard Rock Stadium carried an extra layer of emotion long before the first whistle.

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Players unite around the halfway circle

Before kick-off, players of Norway and England bunched together shoulder to shoulder around the halfway circle, maintaining a minute’s silence. The simple yet powerful gesture was to pay respect to South African footballer Jayden Adams, who passed away just days after playing in the quadrennial tournament.

Also Read | Jayden Adams death: South Africa midfielder who featured at FIFA WC passes away

Both sets of players stood side by side in quiet reflection while the stadium fell silent. Fans from both nations joined in the tribute, creating a rare moment of unity in a high-stakes knockout game. The midfielder was said to be battling depression through the competition after the death of his grandmother. He was part of the squad that qualified for the knockouts for the first time in the nation’s history.

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Announcement from South African officials

South African midfielder Jayden Adams, who represented his country at the ongoing World Cup, died Saturday at the age of 25, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams,” McKenzie said in a statement. “South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents.”

The minister did not disclose the cause of death. Police said they had opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was found at a house in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on Saturday morning. “Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk told AFP.

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Also Read | Reece James benched for England vs Norway FIFA WC game; check starting line-ups

Jayden Adams’ performance at the World Cup

Jayden Adams played in all three of South Africa’s group-stage matches at the tournament but did not feature in the knockout defeat by Canada. Born in Cape Town, he began his professional career with Stellenbosch FC before joining CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025.

His death comes less than a month after the passing of his grandmother, on the eve of South Africa’s Group A match against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium. “Jayden started in the match against Czechia and gave his all while carrying the burden of losing his grandmother,” the South African Football Association said at the time.

Also Read | England vs Norway: Pubs to stay open even if Miami heat delays kick-off

A moment that transcended rivalry

The minute’s silence in Miami served as a reminder that football can pause for humanity. Norway, riding high on Erling Haaland’s goals, and England, chasing another deep tournament run, both put the game second for those 60 seconds.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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