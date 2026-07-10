Norway forced to relocate hotels in Miami after player complaints ahead of FIFA World Cup quarter-final vs England

Norway’s preparations for their landmark FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against England have been thrown into fresh disarray after the squad made an emergency hotel switch in Miami less than 24 hours after checking in.

Sudden move after noise and construction complaints The players raised immediate concerns about constant traffic noise from the busy road outside and ongoing disruption from a nearby construction site. The issues left the squad unable to rest properly following their historic run through the tournament.

An official complaint was lodged with FIFA, and the entire Norway squad was moved out of the Dalmar Hotel in Fort Lauderdale within two-and-a-half hours. They have now relocated to a quieter venue much closer to Hard Rock Stadium, the venue for the upcoming quarter-final.

The hotel upheaval arrives on the back of an illness that has affected several players since Sunday. Manager Stale Solbakken has confirmed those involved are recovering well and available for selection.

Norway’s remarkable journey continues Norway’s presence at this stage of the FIFA World Cup remains one of the stories of the tournament. They returned to the finals after a 28-year absence and dominated their group, suffering only a single defeat to France while resting key first-team players.

They then edged Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32 before Erling Haaland’s double inspired a 2-1 victory over five-time world champions Brazil. That result booked Norway’s first-ever quarter-final appearance and set up a huge clash with England for a place in the last four.

Logistics chief explains the decision Team logistics manager Truls Daehli made it clear the players themselves demanded the change:

“It is brutal having to move but we are satisfied with the new place and everyone is happy now. Some people might fear that this will affect the players, but it was the players who wanted this more than anyone else.

“We have strong people in our support team and managed to move in two-and-a-half hours. The process of changing hotel is not ideal but we wanted to take action as soon as possible. Having a good atmosphere is most important.

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“We are going to stay for a week in Miami and we have now been for six weeks in the United States and we are going to play in the biggest match in Norwegian history.

“We have avoided cabin fever so far and don’t want any risk of it now. Fifa have accepted that we must move to another hotel.”