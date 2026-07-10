Norway forced to relocate hotels in Miami after player complaints ahead of FIFA World Cup quarter-final vs England

Norway’s preparations for their landmark FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against England have been thrown into fresh disarray after the squad made an emergency hotel switch in Miami less than 24 hours after checking in.

Sudden move after noise and construction complaints The players raised immediate concerns about constant traffic noise from the busy road outside and ongoing disruption from a nearby construction site. The issues left the squad unable to rest properly following their historic run through the tournament.

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An official complaint was lodged with FIFA, and the entire Norway squad was moved out of the Dalmar Hotel in Fort Lauderdale within two-and-a-half hours. They have now relocated to a quieter venue much closer to Hard Rock Stadium, the venue for the upcoming quarter-final.

The hotel upheaval arrives on the back of an illness that has affected several players since Sunday. Manager Stale Solbakken has confirmed those involved are recovering well and available for selection.

Norway’s remarkable journey continues Norway’s presence at this stage of the FIFA World Cup remains one of the stories of the tournament. They returned to the finals after a 28-year absence and dominated their group, suffering only a single defeat to France while resting key first-team players.

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They then edged Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32 before Erling Haaland’s double inspired a 2-1 victory over five-time world champions Brazil. That result booked Norway’s first-ever quarter-final appearance and set up a huge clash with England for a place in the last four.

Logistics chief explains the decision Team logistics manager Truls Daehli made it clear the players themselves demanded the change:

“It is brutal having to move but we are satisfied with the new place and everyone is happy now. Some people might fear that this will affect the players, but it was the players who wanted this more than anyone else.

“We have strong people in our support team and managed to move in two-and-a-half hours. The process of changing hotel is not ideal but we wanted to take action as soon as possible. Having a good atmosphere is most important.

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“We are going to stay for a week in Miami and we have now been for six weeks in the United States and we are going to play in the biggest match in Norwegian history.

“We have avoided cabin fever so far and don’t want any risk of it now. Fifa have accepted that we must move to another hotel.”

FIFA has agreed to cover the cost of 50 rooms plus security at the new hotel. The Norwegian FA is meeting the additional charges required for the upgrade requested by the squad.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.