Norway vs England: Can Erling Haaland and Co spring a surprise in FIFA World Cup quarter-final? Prediction, H2H and more

England will begin as favourites when they take on Norway in yet another all-European quarter-final clash of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Miami on Saturday.
Norway are one of the dark horses at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having reached the quarter-finals for the first-ever time. The Vikings did so in style, with a 2-1 win over Brazil in the round of 16 wherein Erling Haaland scored both goals.
England have also had to work hard for their victories. In their round of 32 clash, the Three Lions had found themselves 0-1 down against DR Congo inside just seven minutes, but a resilient display later on helped England overcome Congo with a 2-1 win, with Harry Kane scoring both goals.
Thomas Tuchel's side were made to sweat in their round of 16 game against Mexico in Mexico City, wherein they emerged as 3-2 winners.
While England might have an advantage thanks to their superior experience of playing in the knockout stages previously, an Erling Haaland-led Norway attack cannot be counted out.
All in all, this match promises to be an exciting affair, with the two attackers in Haaland and Kane headlining the contest.
|Match
|Quarter-finals
|Venue
|Miami Stadium, Florida
|Time
|9 PM GMT | 2:30 AM IST
|Date
|July 12 (IST)
|Referee
|Clement Turpin
Norway and England have locked horns 12 times in international football. The Three Lions enjoy an excellent record, having won seven of these matches while compared to Norway's two wins. Three matches have ended in draws.
The last time these two teams locked horns was in an international friendly in September 2014. Wayne Rooney scored the only goal as England won the match 1-0. This will be the two teams' first-ever meeting at the FIFA World Cup.
|Matches
|12
|Norway won
|2
|England won
|7
|Draw
|3
|Last meeting
|England defeated Norway 1-0 in an international friendly in September 2014
|Last FIFA World Cup meeting
|None
Norway: Norway have no reported injuries or suspensions and will field a full-fledged side against England. Erling Haaland, with seven goals to his name, will be the The Vikings' key player. David Moller Wolfe had picked up a minor knock during the game against Brazil, but he has since resumed training.
England: Centre-back Jarell Quansah received a red card for a sliding tackle on Jesus Gallardo during the Mexico game and has been banned for two matches.
Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James have all returned to full training after earlier concerns, and are available for selection.
For England, the key man will be Harry Kane, who has scored six goals in this World Cup so far.
According to the Opta supercomputer, England have a 50. 4 % chance of winning this match and reaching the semi-finals. Norway, on the other hand, have only a 25.1 % chance of winning, whereas there is a 24.6 % chance of a draw, which will mean extra time and possibly penalties.
|Region
|Where to watch on TV
|Where to get live streaming
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), DD Sports
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Norway: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Berge, Berg, Odegaard; Nusa, Haaland, Sorloth.
England: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guéhi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.
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