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Norway vs England: Can Erling Haaland and Co spring a surprise in FIFA World Cup quarter-final? Prediction, H2H and more

This will be the first-ever meeting between Norway and England at the FIFA World Cup. The teams have played 12 matches against each other in international football.

PN Vishnu
Published11 Jul 2026, 02:02 PM IST
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Erling Haaland's Norway have been on fire at FIFA World Cup 2026.
Erling Haaland's Norway have been on fire at FIFA World Cup 2026. (AFP)
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England will begin as favourites when they take on Norway in yet another all-European quarter-final clash of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Miami on Saturday.

Norway are one of the dark horses at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having reached the quarter-finals for the first-ever time. The Vikings did so in style, with a 2-1 win over Brazil in the round of 16 wherein Erling Haaland scored both goals.

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England have also had to work hard for their victories. In their round of 32 clash, the Three Lions had found themselves 0-1 down against DR Congo inside just seven minutes, but a resilient display later on helped England overcome Congo with a 2-1 win, with Harry Kane scoring both goals.

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Thomas Tuchel's side were made to sweat in their round of 16 game against Mexico in Mexico City, wherein they emerged as 3-2 winners.

While England might have an advantage thanks to their superior experience of playing in the knockout stages previously, an Erling Haaland-led Norway attack cannot be counted out.

All in all, this match promises to be an exciting affair, with the two attackers in Haaland and Kane headlining the contest.

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Norway vs England match details

MatchQuarter-finals
VenueMiami Stadium, Florida
Time9 PM GMT | 2:30 AM IST
DateJuly 12 (IST)
RefereeClement Turpin

Norway vs England head to head

Norway and England have locked horns 12 times in international football. The Three Lions enjoy an excellent record, having won seven of these matches while compared to Norway's two wins. Three matches have ended in draws.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Thibaut Courtois opens up on Belgium future after World Cup exit

The last time these two teams locked horns was in an international friendly in September 2014. Wayne Rooney scored the only goal as England won the match 1-0. This will be the two teams' first-ever meeting at the FIFA World Cup.

Matches12
Norway won 2
England won7
Draw3
Last meeting England defeated Norway 1-0 in an international friendly in September 2014
Last FIFA World Cup meetingNone

Norway vs England team news

Norway: Norway have no reported injuries or suspensions and will field a full-fledged side against England. Erling Haaland, with seven goals to his name, will be the The Vikings' key player. David Moller Wolfe had picked up a minor knock during the game against Brazil, but he has since resumed training.

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England: Centre-back Jarell Quansah received a red card for a sliding tackle on Jesus Gallardo during the Mexico game and has been banned for two matches.

Also Read | Why Spain and Belgium observed a minute’s silence before FIFA World Cup match?

Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James have all returned to full training after earlier concerns, and are available for selection.

For England, the key man will be Harry Kane, who has scored six goals in this World Cup so far.

Norway vs England prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer, England have a 50. 4 % chance of winning this match and reaching the semi-finals. Norway, on the other hand, have only a 25.1 % chance of winning, whereas there is a 24.6 % chance of a draw, which will mean extra time and possibly penalties.

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Where to watch Norway vs England live on TV?

RegionWhere to watch on TVWhere to get live streaming
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), DD SportsZee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Norway vs England predicted starting XIs

Norway: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Berge, Berg, Odegaard; Nusa, Haaland, Sorloth.

England: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guéhi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

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