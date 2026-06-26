Norway vs France FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Erling Haaland's Norway will lock horns against Kylian Mbappe's France in their final Group I clash in Boston on Friday.

With both teams having qualified for the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this match is merely to determine who will finish as group winners and runners-up.

Currently, France is leading the standings with six points from two games, with Norway in second place with the same number of points. Only the goal difference separates the two teams.

Both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have netted four goals each so far, and are just one goal behind the current Golden Boot leader, Lionel Messi (Five goals).

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Norway vs France match details

Match Group I Date June 27 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 12:30 AM IST | 3 PM ET | 2 PM CT Stadium Boston Stadium, Massachusetts Referee Michael Oliver

Norway vs France head-to-head Norway and France have met 15 times in international football. France has won seven of these matches, while Norway has won four. Four other games have ended in draws.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Norway and France at the FIFA World Cup.

Matches 15 Norway won 4 France won 7 Draw 4 Last meeting France defeated Norway 4-0 in an international friendly in May 2014 Last meeting at FIFA World Cup None

Norway vs France team news Norway: Full-back Julian Ryerson is the major injury concern for Norway after he picked up a thigh injury during the match against Senegal on Monday. Marcus Pedersen is thus expected to start.

Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa are all expected to start.

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France: William Saliba will miss the match against Norway due to an injury, whereas Marcus Thuram has calf pain and is not fully fit.

Regulars like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are all expected to start. Head coach Didier Deschamps will miss this match after returning home to attend his mother's funeral. Assistant coach Guy Stephan will take charge of France for this game.

Norway vs France prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, France has a 59.4 % chance of winning this match. Norway, on the other hand, only has a 20% chance of winning. There is a 20.6 % chance that the match ends in a draw.

Where to watch Norway vs France on live TV?

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Norway vs France: possible starting lineups Norway: Orjan Nyland; Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Ostigård, David Moller Wolfe; Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Martin Odegaard (c); Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth.