Norway vs France FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Erling Haaland's Norway will lock horns against Kylian Mbappe's France in their final Group I clash in Boston on Friday.
With both teams having qualified for the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this match is merely to determine who will finish as group winners and runners-up.
Currently, France is leading the standings with six points from two games, with Norway in second place with the same number of points. Only the goal difference separates the two teams.
Both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have netted four goals each so far, and are just one goal behind the current Golden Boot leader, Lionel Messi (Five goals).
|Match
|Group I
|Date
|June 27 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|12:30 AM IST | 3 PM ET | 2 PM CT
|Stadium
|Boston Stadium, Massachusetts
|Referee
|Michael Oliver
Norway and France have met 15 times in international football. France has won seven of these matches, while Norway has won four. Four other games have ended in draws.
This will be the first-ever meeting between Norway and France at the FIFA World Cup.
|Matches
|15
|Norway won
|4
|France won
|7
|Draw
|4
|Last meeting
|France defeated Norway 4-0 in an international friendly in May 2014
|Last meeting at FIFA World Cup
|None
Norway: Full-back Julian Ryerson is the major injury concern for Norway after he picked up a thigh injury during the match against Senegal on Monday. Marcus Pedersen is thus expected to start.
Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa are all expected to start.
France: William Saliba will miss the match against Norway due to an injury, whereas Marcus Thuram has calf pain and is not fully fit.
Regulars like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are all expected to start. Head coach Didier Deschamps will miss this match after returning home to attend his mother's funeral. Assistant coach Guy Stephan will take charge of France for this game.
According to the Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, France has a 59.4 % chance of winning this match. Norway, on the other hand, only has a 20% chance of winning. There is a 20.6 % chance that the match ends in a draw.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Norway: Orjan Nyland; Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Ostigård, David Moller Wolfe; Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Martin Odegaard (c); Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth.
France: Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lucas Digne; Manu Koné, Aurélien Tchouaméni; Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé; Kylian Mbappé (c).
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