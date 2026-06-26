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Norway vs France FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

With both teams having qualified for the FIFA World Cup round of 32 already, the match between Norway and France is like a mere formality to determine who wins Group I. 

PN Vishnu
Published26 Jun 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Kylian Mbappe's France will begin as favourites in their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Norway.
Kylian Mbappe's France will begin as favourites in their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Norway. (AFP)
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Erling Haaland's Norway will lock horns against Kylian Mbappe's France in their final Group I clash in Boston on Friday.

With both teams having qualified for the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this match is merely to determine who will finish as group winners and runners-up.

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Currently, France is leading the standings with six points from two games, with Norway in second place with the same number of points. Only the goal difference separates the two teams.

Both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have netted four goals each so far, and are just one goal behind the current Golden Boot leader, Lionel Messi (Five goals).

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks Qatar WC record for most goals scored in one edition

Norway vs France match details

MatchGroup I
DateJune 27 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time12:30 AM IST | 3 PM ET | 2 PM CT
StadiumBoston Stadium, Massachusetts
RefereeMichael Oliver

Norway vs France head-to-head

Norway and France have met 15 times in international football. France has won seven of these matches, while Norway has won four. Four other games have ended in draws.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Norway and France at the FIFA World Cup.

Matches15
Norway won 4
France won7
Draw4
Last meeting France defeated Norway 4-0 in an international friendly in May 2014
Last meeting at FIFA World CupNone

Norway vs France team news

Norway: Full-back Julian Ryerson is the major injury concern for Norway after he picked up a thigh injury during the match against Senegal on Monday. Marcus Pedersen is thus expected to start.

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Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa are all expected to start.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 June 26 match results: Japan to face Brazil in last 32

France: William Saliba will miss the match against Norway due to an injury, whereas Marcus Thuram has calf pain and is not fully fit.

Regulars like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are all expected to start. Head coach Didier Deschamps will miss this match after returning home to attend his mother's funeral. Assistant coach Guy Stephan will take charge of France for this game.

Also Read | Why Ecuador's upset win over Germany at FIFA World Cup is more than a victory?

Norway vs France prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, France has a 59.4 % chance of winning this match. Norway, on the other hand, only has a 20% chance of winning. There is a 20.6 % chance that the match ends in a draw.

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Where to watch Norway vs France on live TV?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Norway vs France: possible starting lineups

Norway: Orjan Nyland; Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Ostigård, David Moller Wolfe; Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Martin Odegaard (c); Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth.

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lucas Digne; Manu Koné, Aurélien Tchouaméni; Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé; Kylian Mbappé (c).

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