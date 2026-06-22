Norway vs Senegal: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live, win prediction, head-to-head & more

Norway, one of the dark horses of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will look to seal their spot in the round of 32 when they take on Senegal in their second group stage match in New Jersey on Monday.

Norway are coming on the back of a 4-1 win over Iraq last week. Erling Haaland was the star of the match against Iraq with two goals to his name, and without a doubt, he will be looking to add more goals to his tally against Senegal.

Senegal, on the other hand, suffered a 3-1 defeat to France in their opening match and will be eager to clinch all three points to keep their hopes of advancing to the round of 32.

Norway vs Senegal match details

Match Group I Date June 23 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 5:30 AM IST | 8 PM ET | 7 PM CT Stadium New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio

Norway vs Senegal head-to-head Norway and Senegal have locked horns only once in international football. That was in an international friendly in 2006 in Dakar, when Senegal won 2-1. The two teams have never locked horns in the FIFA World Cup before.

Matches 1 Norway won 0 Senegal won 1 Draw 0 Last meeting Senegal won 2-1 in an international friendly in 2006 Last meeting at FIFA World Cup None

Norway vs Senegal team news Norway: Norway have no injury or suspension concerns and will likely stick with the same starting XI that played against Iraq. Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth will form the core of the team.

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Left-back David Moller Wolfe sustained a minor knock during the match against Iraq, but he is set to start for The Vikings, as it is nothing to worry about.

Senegal: There are no fresh injury concerns for Senegal, and the players will be expected to put up a top display against the Norwegians. Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson and Kalidou Koulibaly will remain as the team's key figures.

Norway vs Senegal prediction The Opta supercomputer conducted 25,000 pre-match simulations and has predicted a closely-fought contest. Norway have a 45% chance of winning, whereas Senegal have a 29.6% chance of beating the European outfit.

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There is also a 25.4% chance that the match ends in a draw. If the match ends in a draw, the one point will be crucial for Senegal, whereas Norway's wait to seal qualification for the round of 32 will extend.

Norway vs Senegal live on TV

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Possible starting lineups Norway: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Møller Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.