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Norway vs Senegal: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live, win prediction, head-to-head & more

This will be the first time ever that Norway and Senegal will face off in the FIFA World Cup.

PN Vishnu
Published22 Jun 2026, 01:42 PM IST
Erling Haaland and Sadio Mane will lock horns as Norway and Senegal meet at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Erling Haaland and Sadio Mane will lock horns as Norway and Senegal meet at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (AFP)
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Norway, one of the dark horses of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will look to seal their spot in the round of 32 when they take on Senegal in their second group stage match in New Jersey on Monday.

Norway are coming on the back of a 4-1 win over Iraq last week. Erling Haaland was the star of the match against Iraq with two goals to his name, and without a doubt, he will be looking to add more goals to his tally against Senegal.

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Senegal, on the other hand, suffered a 3-1 defeat to France in their opening match and will be eager to clinch all three points to keep their hopes of advancing to the round of 32.

Norway vs Senegal match details

MatchGroup I
DateJune 23 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time5:30 AM IST | 8 PM ET | 7 PM CT
StadiumNew York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
RefereeWilton Pereira Sampaio

Norway vs Senegal head-to-head

Norway and Senegal have locked horns only once in international football. That was in an international friendly in 2006 in Dakar, when Senegal won 2-1. The two teams have never locked horns in the FIFA World Cup before.

Matches1
Norway won 0
Senegal won1
Draw0
Last meeting Senegal won 2-1 in an international friendly in 2006
Last meeting at FIFA World CupNone

Norway vs Senegal team news

Norway: Norway have no injury or suspension concerns and will likely stick with the same starting XI that played against Iraq. Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth will form the core of the team.

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Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: 5 records that could be broken in next few games

Left-back David Moller Wolfe sustained a minor knock during the match against Iraq, but he is set to start for The Vikings, as it is nothing to worry about.

Senegal: There are no fresh injury concerns for Senegal, and the players will be expected to put up a top display against the Norwegians. Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson and Kalidou Koulibaly will remain as the team's key figures.

Also Read | France vs Iraq prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win the Group I match

Norway vs Senegal prediction

The Opta supercomputer conducted 25,000 pre-match simulations and has predicted a closely-fought contest. Norway have a 45% chance of winning, whereas Senegal have a 29.6% chance of beating the European outfit.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 scores: Salah scores as Egypt clinch historic win

There is also a 25.4% chance that the match ends in a draw. If the match ends in a draw, the one point will be crucial for Senegal, whereas Norway's wait to seal qualification for the round of 32 will extend.

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Norway vs Senegal live on TV

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Possible starting lineups

Norway: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Møller Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Senegal: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Diouf; Camara, Gueye, Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mané

Fifa World Cup 2026
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