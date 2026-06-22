Norway vs Senegal: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live, win prediction, head-to-head & more

Norway, one of the dark horses of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will look to seal their spot in the round of 32 when they take on Senegal in their second group stage match in New Jersey on Monday.
Norway are coming on the back of a 4-1 win over Iraq last week. Erling Haaland was the star of the match against Iraq with two goals to his name, and without a doubt, he will be looking to add more goals to his tally against Senegal.
Senegal, on the other hand, suffered a 3-1 defeat to France in their opening match and will be eager to clinch all three points to keep their hopes of advancing to the round of 32.
|Match
|Group I
|Date
|June 23 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|5:30 AM IST | 8 PM ET | 7 PM CT
|Stadium
|New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|Referee
|Wilton Pereira Sampaio
Norway and Senegal have locked horns only once in international football. That was in an international friendly in 2006 in Dakar, when Senegal won 2-1. The two teams have never locked horns in the FIFA World Cup before.
|Matches
|1
|Norway won
|0
|Senegal won
|1
|Draw
|0
|Last meeting
|Senegal won 2-1 in an international friendly in 2006
|Last meeting at FIFA World Cup
|None
Norway: Norway have no injury or suspension concerns and will likely stick with the same starting XI that played against Iraq. Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth will form the core of the team.
Left-back David Moller Wolfe sustained a minor knock during the match against Iraq, but he is set to start for The Vikings, as it is nothing to worry about.
Senegal: There are no fresh injury concerns for Senegal, and the players will be expected to put up a top display against the Norwegians. Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson and Kalidou Koulibaly will remain as the team's key figures.
The Opta supercomputer conducted 25,000 pre-match simulations and has predicted a closely-fought contest. Norway have a 45% chance of winning, whereas Senegal have a 29.6% chance of beating the European outfit.
There is also a 25.4% chance that the match ends in a draw. If the match ends in a draw, the one point will be crucial for Senegal, whereas Norway's wait to seal qualification for the round of 32 will extend.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Norway: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Møller Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.
Senegal: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Diouf; Camara, Gueye, Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mané