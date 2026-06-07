Norway's viral viking squad photo: Here’s the story behind a historic image featuring Erling Haaland

A photograph is making waves ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. It features the entire Norway squad dressed in authentic Viking attire. Weapons, shields and period costumes complete the striking visual.

The image, titled "The Vikings Are Coming", was captured by acclaimed British photographer David Yarrow. It has already become one of the most talked-about images in World Cup history.

The idea did not emerge overnight. It traces back to an international break in 2023. Yarrow photographed Erling Haaland alone in Viking dress, waist-deep in an Oslo fjord. That solo shoot planted the seed for something far grander.

Four months before the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Norwegian Football Association approached Yarrow with a proposal. Haaland, described as the unofficial voice of the team, was instrumental in bringing Yarrow on board. The Manchester City striker had developed a trusting relationship with the photographer during the original solo shoot.

Yarrow did not hesitate. He called it an honour to accept the project. The resulting squad photograph will sit beside a table tennis table at Norway's World Cup base in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will also fundraise for Norwegian charities.

Yarrow rejected the conventional approach immediately. Most squad photographs place players on the steps of an aeroplane or in a standard team lineup. Yarrow had no interest in tradition for its own sake.

Instead, he took the entire squad to one of Norway's famed fjords. All 26 players were photographed head to toe in authentic Viking dress. The visual impact was immediate and unmistakable.

"If you had to choose one sportsperson in the world to look like a Viking without much help, it's Erling Haaland. And, so, it was easy to shoot with him," the BBC quoted Yarrow as saying.

The most significant artistic decision Yarrow made was one of equality. Norway's squad contains players of wildly varying market values. Haaland is among the most valuable footballers on the planet.

At the other end, Watford goalkeeper Egil Selvik is worth a fraction of that figure. Yarrow was determined that both men occupy the same space within the photograph.

"That's very important for me, that it was not seen to be Haaland and Odegaard and 24 others – it was important to foster a sense of team," Yarrow said.

Every player receives equal visual weight in the frame. That decision transforms the image from a star vehicle into a genuine team portrait. It reflects an essential aspect of what a World Cup squad actually is.

Bringing the vision to life was not straightforward. Norway captain Martin Odegaard presented the most complex scheduling challenge. The Arsenal midfielder was in Budapest for the UEFA Champions League final on the day of the squad shoot.

After the post-match parade in north London, Odegaard joined Yarrow for a solo session. The cloudy conditions during his shoot matched those of the original squad photograph. His image was seamlessly added without disrupting visual consistency.

Yarrow's connection to the World Cup runs deep. He was just 20 years old when he photographed Diego Maradona holding the World Cup trophy at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in 1986.

That image is one of the best-selling sports photographs of all time. Yarrow credits it with changing his life entirely.

Norway's Historic Return This photograph carries extra weight because of Norway's absence from the World Cup stage. They last appeared at the World Cup finals in 1998.