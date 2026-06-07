Norway's viral viking squad photo: Here’s the story behind a historic image featuring Erling Haaland

A photograph is making waves ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. It features the entire Norway squad dressed in authentic Viking attire. Weapons, shields and period costumes complete the striking visual.

The image, titled "The Vikings Are Coming", was captured by acclaimed British photographer David Yarrow. It has already become one of the most talked-about images in World Cup history.

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The idea did not emerge overnight. It traces back to an international break in 2023. Yarrow photographed Erling Haaland alone in Viking dress, waist-deep in an Oslo fjord. That solo shoot planted the seed for something far grander.

Four months before the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Norwegian Football Association approached Yarrow with a proposal. Haaland, described as the unofficial voice of the team, was instrumental in bringing Yarrow on board. The Manchester City striker had developed a trusting relationship with the photographer during the original solo shoot.

Yarrow did not hesitate. He called it an honour to accept the project. The resulting squad photograph will sit beside a table tennis table at Norway's World Cup base in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will also fundraise for Norwegian charities.

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Yarrow rejected the conventional approach immediately. Most squad photographs place players on the steps of an aeroplane or in a standard team lineup. Yarrow had no interest in tradition for its own sake.

Instead, he took the entire squad to one of Norway's famed fjords. All 26 players were photographed head to toe in authentic Viking dress. The visual impact was immediate and unmistakable.

"If you had to choose one sportsperson in the world to look like a Viking without much help, it's Erling Haaland. And, so, it was easy to shoot with him," the BBC quoted Yarrow as saying.

The most significant artistic decision Yarrow made was one of equality. Norway's squad contains players of wildly varying market values. Haaland is among the most valuable footballers on the planet.

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At the other end, Watford goalkeeper Egil Selvik is worth a fraction of that figure. Yarrow was determined that both men occupy the same space within the photograph.

"That's very important for me, that it was not seen to be Haaland and Odegaard and 24 others – it was important to foster a sense of team," Yarrow said.

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Every player receives equal visual weight in the frame. That decision transforms the image from a star vehicle into a genuine team portrait. It reflects an essential aspect of what a World Cup squad actually is.

Bringing the vision to life was not straightforward. Norway captain Martin Odegaard presented the most complex scheduling challenge. The Arsenal midfielder was in Budapest for the UEFA Champions League final on the day of the squad shoot.

After the post-match parade in north London, Odegaard joined Yarrow for a solo session. The cloudy conditions during his shoot matched those of the original squad photograph. His image was seamlessly added without disrupting visual consistency.

Yarrow's connection to the World Cup runs deep. He was just 20 years old when he photographed Diego Maradona holding the World Cup trophy at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in 1986.

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That image is one of the best-selling sports photographs of all time. Yarrow credits it with changing his life entirely.

Norway's Historic Return This photograph carries extra weight because of Norway's absence from the World Cup stage. They last appeared at the World Cup finals in 1998.

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This is only the fourth time in their history they have qualified. The Vikings are not just coming. After 28 years, they are finally back.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.