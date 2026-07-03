‘Not every day you get to play Messi’ - Cabo Verde ready for Argentina challenge in biggest World Cup knockout mismatch

Nobody gave Cabo Verde a chance before the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off in the United States, Mexico and Canada last month on June 11. While three other debutants Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan have already returned home after the group stage, the African nation are still fighting in the biggest show on the earth.

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On Saturday, least populous nation ever to make the knockout rounds of a World Cup, as Cabo Verde take on Argentina in their first-ever round of 32 clash at the FIFA World Cup. In fact the entire country would come to a standstill when Vozinha and Co. take on Lionel Messi's Argentina at 9 PM local time with the families gathering around the television.

The least populous nation ever to make the knockout rounds of a World Cup, Cabo Verde's campaign has not only raised the profile of the squad but also put the entire island-nation on the map. For Cabo Verde, playing against three-time champions Argentina is in itself a remarkable achievement.

“The chance to play against them is a reward for these players, this team and our people," Cabo Verde coach Bubista was quoted as saying by FIFA.com. "Reaching the knockout phase means making history yet again. Now we get to play against Argentina. In football, anything can happen. We'll show them the same respect we've shown every opponent, but we'll compete.

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“We're living a dream, but once we step onto the pitch we can't see faces. We'll approach this game exactly as we did against Spain or any other team,” added Bubista, whose team held former champions Spain and Uruguay in group stages en route to their round of 32 ticket.

For centre-back Diney Borges, playing against Lionel Messi it in itself a dream come true. Borges has been one of the pillars in Cabo Verde's defense in the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far and knows what it will take to stop the opponent. “It’s not every day you get to play Messi. It’s basically a childhood dream. We all grew up watching him play," the defender said.

Why Argentina vs Cabo Verde is a mismatch? Certainly, nobody in the rarest of dreams have thought that Cabo Verde would be pitted against Argentina in the knockouts. The transformation of Cabo Verde began in 2010 under then-coach Joao de Deus. In fact, centre-back Roberto Lopes was employed at a bank in Ireland when he was called to play for Cabo Verde in 2019 via LinkedIn.

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With half of their team mainly dependent on the diaspora, five of the Cabo Verde players were born in Netherlands, three in France and Portugal each. The biggest mismatch is the market value of both the teams. The Cabo Verde's World Cup squad is estimated at $63.2 million (approximately ₹601.56 crore) according to Transfermarkt.

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In contrast, the total market value of the Argentina squad in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is valued at 807.5 million Euros (approximately ₹6,460 crore). Wagner Pina, who plays for Turkish Professional League side Trabzonspor, is the costliest player in the Cabo Verde squad at ₹88 crore.

Another stark contrast between the two teams is the amount of titles between them. While the Argentina squad boast as many as 16 World Cup winners, success has been limited for Cabo Verde footballers with championships in countries such as Cyprus, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States in Major League Soccer.

What it will take for Cabo Verde to stop Argentina? The biggest challenge for Cabo Verde would be to stop Messi, who has scored six goals so far in three games. Although it is impossible to ignore the sight of Messi, Bubista's message remained clear to all his players. More so, it battle between Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who made seven saves against Spain, and Messi will be a treat to watch.

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With the likes of Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul and Messi - known for their precision - Cabo Verde's defense will therefore need to be more organised than ever. A slight lapse in concentration will be fatal.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in