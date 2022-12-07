Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Football News /  Not just Lionel Messi, this Argentina player will be tough to stop: Netherlands defender Nathan Ake

Not just Lionel Messi, this Argentina player will be tough to stop: Netherlands defender Nathan Ake

1 min read . 02:21 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

While Nathan Ake thinks that marking Argentina captain Lionel Messi will be tough, the Netherlands defender has named another player who'll be difficult to stop.

Netherlands defender Nathan Ake has said that marking Argentina captain Lionel Messi will be tough. Ake said it while describing Messi as “probably the greatest player to play the game". However, Ake has named another player from Argentina as someone who’ll be really difficult to stop as well.

In Manchester City's training sessions, Ake finds it challenging to mark Julian Alvarez. When Argentina and the Netherlands square off in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on December 10, he anticipates that his assignment will be much more difficult.

Ake is a regular in the Dutch defence and knows he'll have more than just Lionel Messi to deal with. While every defender would be concerned about Messi’s swift moves, there are occasions when other Argentine players take advantage of the opponent focusing a lot on Leo and score goals themselves.

Also Read: Is Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo dream encounter technically possible?

Julian Alvarez has already scored twice in the tournament, once against Australia and the other against Poland. In the encounter with the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, he will be attempting to score for the third game in a row.

Ake called the 22-year-old Argentine forward as a “very technical" player who is “very difficult to mark even in training. Alvarez is Ake’s teammate in Manchester City. “He’s very sharp, a good finisher. So it will be tough to face him," the Dutch defender said about Alvarez.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi among FIFA World Cup 2022 top goal scorers

As per Ake, the match between the Netherlands and Argentina will be a “good challenge" not only for the defenders but for the entire team. “We have more players also to worry about because the whole team, there are very good players in the team. So we just have to make sure we are tactically very good, organised," he added.

The Netherlands and Argentina will fight for a spot in the final four and face the winner of the Croatia vs Brazil match in the semi-finals to be held on December 14.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
