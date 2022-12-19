Lionel Messi actions will continue to enthrall us for a few more years as the Argentine legend has announced that he is not retiring soon. This comes days after Messi declared that the Qatar edition would be his last World Cup.

"No, I'm not going to retiring from the Argentina national team. I want to continue playing as a champion," he told TyC Sports, as quoted by Goal.com, soon after lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup title by defeating France.

Last week, while announcing that Qatar edition would be his last World Cup, Messi told Argentine media that "I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final."

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," he added.

The 35-year-old has played in 5 World Cup tournaments so far. The first one was in 2006. Apparently, this year, Messi also became the player with the most appearances in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The PSG star has now played in 26 matches across five World Cup editions.

However, experts are of the opinion that currently he is in his best form and has the capacity to continue for a few more years.

On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker's World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties.

Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.