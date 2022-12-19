Not retiring…: Leo Messi after Argentina lifts FIFA World Cup1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 06:54 AM IST
No, I'm not going to retiring from the Argentina national team, Leo Messi said after lifting FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi actions will continue to enthrall us for a few more years as the Argentine legend has announced that he is not retiring soon. This comes days after Messi declared that the Qatar edition would be his last World Cup.