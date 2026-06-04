One hand injured? No problem! Emiliano Martinez starts FIFA World Cup 2026 training with Argentina without gloves

Emiliano Martinez landed in Kansas City for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a bandage on his right hand. The Argentina goalkeeper suffered a small fracture on the ring finger on his right hand during Aston Villa's warm-up before the UEFA Europa League final where they beat Freiburg 3-0.

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Martínez's injury has put the Argentine fans in doubt but the Aston Villa shot-stopper assured the supporters that he will be ready fully fit before Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria on June 16.

The veteran goalkeeper has been training separately from his Argentine teammates and was seen doing the skills with one hand only without gloves, the video of which went viral on social media. Earlier, as he stepped off the bus at Argentina camp in Kansas City, Martinez told fans “I will arrive.”

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Emiliano Martinez's injury update According to a report in Marca, Martinez is currently undergoing rehabilitation. As a part of his process, the 33-year-old is focusing mainly on his footwork drills. He is keeping his hand-related drills to a strict minimum. As Argentina close on their opening fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Martinez's training intensity is set to ramp up.

With Martinez to be rested completely till June 16, Argentine head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to play other goalkeepers Gerónimo Rulli and Juan Musso some game time during the pre-World Cup friendlies against Honduras and Iceland on June 7 and 9 respectively.

Scaloni's sole objective is to have Martinez firing all cylinders against Algeria. Meanwhile, Scaloni has left out nine players in 2026 from the 2022 squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They are Franco Armani, Juan Foyth, German Pezzella, Marcos Acuna, Angel Di Maria, Alejandro Gómez, Guido Rodriguez, Paulo Dybala, and Angel Correa.

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Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 17 Argentina vs Algeria 6:30 AM Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City June 22 Argentina vs Austria 10:30 PM AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas) June 28 Jordan vs Argentina 7:30 AM AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas)

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Also Read | Doue brothers puts family allegiances to test at FIFA World Cup 2026

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in