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One hand injured? No problem! Emiliano Martinez starts FIFA World Cup 2026 training with Argentina without gloves

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has arrived in Kansas City for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a fracture on one of his fingers on his right hand. He is believed to be match fit by the time the defending champions kickoff their campaign on June 16 against Algeria.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Jun 2026, 02:08 PM IST
Emiliano Martinez is a part Argentina squad at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Emiliano Martinez is a part Argentina squad at the FIFA World Cup 2026. (REUTERS)
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Emiliano Martinez landed in Kansas City for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a bandage on his right hand. The Argentina goalkeeper suffered a small fracture on the ring finger on his right hand during Aston Villa's warm-up before the UEFA Europa League final where they beat Freiburg 3-0.

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Martínez's injury has put the Argentine fans in doubt but the Aston Villa shot-stopper assured the supporters that he will be ready fully fit before Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria on June 16.

Also Read | Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Messi do it again? Check match dates, time

The veteran goalkeeper has been training separately from his Argentine teammates and was seen doing the skills with one hand only without gloves, the video of which went viral on social media. Earlier, as he stepped off the bus at Argentina camp in Kansas City, Martinez told fans “I will arrive.”

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Emiliano Martinez's injury update

According to a report in Marca, Martinez is currently undergoing rehabilitation. As a part of his process, the 33-year-old is focusing mainly on his footwork drills. He is keeping his hand-related drills to a strict minimum. As Argentina close on their opening fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Martinez's training intensity is set to ramp up.

With Martinez to be rested completely till June 16, Argentine head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to play other goalkeepers Gerónimo Rulli and Juan Musso some game time during the pre-World Cup friendlies against Honduras and Iceland on June 7 and 9 respectively.

Also Read | Who are the oldest & youngest players at FIFA World Cup 2026?

Scaloni's sole objective is to have Martinez firing all cylinders against Algeria. Meanwhile, Scaloni has left out nine players in 2026 from the 2022 squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They are Franco Armani, Juan Foyth, German Pezzella, Marcos Acuna, Angel Di Maria, Alejandro Gómez, Guido Rodriguez, Paulo Dybala, and Angel Correa.

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Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
June 17Argentina vs Algeria6:30 AMArrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
June 22Argentina vs Austria10:30 PMAT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas)
June 28Jordan vs Argentina7:30 AMAT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas)

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Also Read | Doue brothers puts family allegiances to test at FIFA World Cup 2026

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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