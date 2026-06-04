One hand injured? No problem! Emiliano Martinez starts FIFA World Cup 2026 training with Argentina without gloves

Emiliano Martinez landed in Kansas City for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a bandage on his right hand. The Argentina goalkeeper suffered a small fracture on the ring finger on his right hand during Aston Villa's warm-up before the UEFA Europa League final where they beat Freiburg 3-0.
Martínez's injury has put the Argentine fans in doubt but the Aston Villa shot-stopper assured the supporters that he will be ready fully fit before Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria on June 16.
The veteran goalkeeper has been training separately from his Argentine teammates and was seen doing the skills with one hand only without gloves, the video of which went viral on social media. Earlier, as he stepped off the bus at Argentina camp in Kansas City, Martinez told fans “I will arrive.”
According to a report in Marca, Martinez is currently undergoing rehabilitation. As a part of his process, the 33-year-old is focusing mainly on his footwork drills. He is keeping his hand-related drills to a strict minimum. As Argentina close on their opening fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Martinez's training intensity is set to ramp up.
With Martinez to be rested completely till June 16, Argentine head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to play other goalkeepers Gerónimo Rulli and Juan Musso some game time during the pre-World Cup friendlies against Honduras and Iceland on June 7 and 9 respectively.
Scaloni's sole objective is to have Martinez firing all cylinders against Algeria. Meanwhile, Scaloni has left out nine players in 2026 from the 2022 squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They are Franco Armani, Juan Foyth, German Pezzella, Marcos Acuna, Angel Di Maria, Alejandro Gómez, Guido Rodriguez, Paulo Dybala, and Angel Correa.
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|June 17
|Argentina vs Algeria
|6:30 AM
|Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
|June 22
|Argentina vs Austria
|10:30 PM
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas)
|June 28
|Jordan vs Argentina
|7:30 AM
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas)
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso
Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina
Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez