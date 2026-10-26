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One-man empire! How Lionel Messi single-handedly turned Argentina the gold standard of Ballon d’Or awards? Decoded

The Ballon d’Or award ceremony to decide the world's best male and female footballers is being held in London for the first time -- 70 years after England winger Stanley Matthews was presented with the inaugural award.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Oct 2026, 11:16 PM IST
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Lionel Messi is the eight-time winner of Ballon d’Or awards.
Lionel Messi is the eight-time winner of Ballon d’Or awards.
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The 2026 edition of Ballon d’Or awards is just a few hours away as the London Palladium is gearing up for the most prestigious football award in a glitzy ceremony. To make it more special, the Ballon d’Or award ceremony is being held in London for the first time in his 70th anniversaty in honour of the 1956 inaugural winner Sir Stanley Matthews.

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Harry Kane is favourite to become England's first Ballon d'Or winner in 25 years when the award is presented in London on Monday, but he faces stiff competition from La Liga pair Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe. Only four players from England have won the Ballon d'Or.

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Michael Owen was the last to triumph in 2001, following in the footsteps of Matthews, Bobby Charlton and Kevin Keegan. Alexia Putellas is the clear frontrunner to win the women's prize for a third time, with Aitana Bonmati's three-year reign set to come to an end after an injury-hit spell.

Among the 30-player shortlist in the men's category, are three former winners: eight-time winner and Argentinian icon Messi, holder Ousmane Dembele of France, and 2024 winner and Spanish midfielder Rodri.

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Why is Lionel Messi is the greatest?

While the Mbappe vs Yamal vs Kane debate continues, there is still an outside chance of Messi lifting the Ballon d'Or for the record ninth time. The 39-year-old, one of the greatest footballers in modern era, has build his own empire and single-handed took Argentina to the top of the table, joint with France, as far as the winners is concerned.

Argentina has won the Ballon d’Or trophies eight times in history, with Messi winning all of them. The former Argentina captain announced his retirement from international football in August after leading his country to a runners-up finish at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States.

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He plays club football for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Messi won the Ballon d'Or in 2009-2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Which other countries have the Ballon d'Or?

Like Argentina, France also has won eight Ballon d'Ors. Raymond Kopa (1958), Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991), Zinedine Zidane (1998) and Karim Benzema (2022) are the other Frenchman who won the Ballon d'Or before Dembele.

France is followed by Portugal at seven Ballon d'Ors, out of which five were won by Cristiano Ronaldo. Eusebio (1965) was the first Portueguese to win the Ballon d'Or, followed by Luis Figo (2000). Since then it was all Ronaldo who won the trophies in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

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Also Read | Ballon d’Or 2026: Harry Kane among favourites; how to watch live, top contenders

However, unlike Messi, Ronaldo didn't find a place in the final shortlist for the fourth consecutive year. Other Portugal footballsre who can put the national team on level with Argentina and France are Bruno Fernandes, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and Vitinha.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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