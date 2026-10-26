One-man empire! How Lionel Messi single-handedly turned Argentina the gold standard of Ballon d’Or awards? Decoded

The 2026 edition of Ballon d’Or awards is just a few hours away as the London Palladium is gearing up for the most prestigious football award in a glitzy ceremony. To make it more special, the Ballon d’Or award ceremony is being held in London for the first time in his 70th anniversaty in honour of the 1956 inaugural winner Sir Stanley Matthews.

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Harry Kane is favourite to become England's first Ballon d'Or winner in 25 years when the award is presented in London on Monday, but he faces stiff competition from La Liga pair Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe. Only four players from England have won the Ballon d'Or.

Michael Owen was the last to triumph in 2001, following in the footsteps of Matthews, Bobby Charlton and Kevin Keegan. Alexia Putellas is the clear frontrunner to win the women's prize for a third time, with Aitana Bonmati's three-year reign set to come to an end after an injury-hit spell.

Among the 30-player shortlist in the men's category, are three former winners: eight-time winner and Argentinian icon Messi, holder Ousmane Dembele of France, and 2024 winner and Spanish midfielder Rodri.

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Why is Lionel Messi is the greatest? While the Mbappe vs Yamal vs Kane debate continues, there is still an outside chance of Messi lifting the Ballon d'Or for the record ninth time. The 39-year-old, one of the greatest footballers in modern era, has build his own empire and single-handed took Argentina to the top of the table, joint with France, as far as the winners is concerned.

Argentina has won the Ballon d’Or trophies eight times in history, with Messi winning all of them. The former Argentina captain announced his retirement from international football in August after leading his country to a runners-up finish at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States.

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He plays club football for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Messi won the Ballon d'Or in 2009-2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Which other countries have the Ballon d'Or? Like Argentina, France also has won eight Ballon d'Ors. Raymond Kopa (1958), Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991), Zinedine Zidane (1998) and Karim Benzema (2022) are the other Frenchman who won the Ballon d'Or before Dembele.

France is followed by Portugal at seven Ballon d'Ors, out of which five were won by Cristiano Ronaldo. Eusebio (1965) was the first Portueguese to win the Ballon d'Or, followed by Luis Figo (2000). Since then it was all Ronaldo who won the trophies in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

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However, unlike Messi, Ronaldo didn't find a place in the final shortlist for the fourth consecutive year. Other Portugal footballsre who can put the national team on level with Argentina and France are Bruno Fernandes, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and Vitinha.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in